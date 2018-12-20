GSAT-7A/GSLV-F11 launch LATEST updates: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) successfully launched the GSAT-7A military communication satellite on the GSLV-F11 rocket today at 4.10 pm IST.

In a 20-minute launch sequence, the GSLV-F11 lifted off from its Sriharikota launchpad, and released the GSAT-7A into a geosynchronous transfer at an altitude of 270 kilometres.

Third successful mission in 35 days, says ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.

The satellite features a Gregorian antenna, which is used to enhance the performance. The solar panels have been deployed, and starting 20 December the tracing team will begin operation in Bengaluru.

GSAT-7A satellite separation was a success.

Cryogenic stage engines have been shut off, and 10 minutes

Payload fairing has separated Second-stage engine started

First-stage performance normal

Satellite's lift-off normal and successful.

Automated launch sequence begins

GSAT-7A will enable the Indian Air Force (IAF) to interlink its many ground radar stations, airbases and aircrafts. It will also help IAF boost their network-dependant warfare capabilities and expand their current operations globally in the near future.

The current mission is the 69th launch from the Sriharikota launch pad.

A live stream of the launch begun at 3.30 pm IST here on ISRO's website and on DD National's Youtube channel.

