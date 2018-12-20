tech2 News Staff Dec 19, 2018 17:59 PM IST
ISRO successfully launches 'Angry bird' GSAT-7A live updates: Rocket releases the military satellite into geotrasnfer orbit.
GSAT-7A/GSLV-F11 launch LATEST updates: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) successfully launched the GSAT-7A military communication satellite on the GSLV-F11 rocket today at 4.10 pm IST.
In a 20-minute launch sequence, the GSLV-F11 lifted off from its Sriharikota launchpad, and released the GSAT-7A into a geosynchronous transfer at an altitude of 270 kilometres.
Third successful mission in 35 days, says ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.
The satellite features a Gregorian antenna, which is used to enhance the performance. The solar panels have been deployed, and starting 20 December the tracing team will begin operation in Bengaluru.
GSAT-7A satellite separation was a success.
Cryogenic stage engines have been shut off, and 10 minutes
Payload fairing has separated Second-stage engine started
First-stage performance normal
Satellite's lift-off normal and successful.
Automated launch sequence begins
GSAT-7A will enable the Indian Air Force (IAF) to interlink its many ground radar stations, airbases and aircrafts. It will also help IAF boost their network-dependant warfare capabilities and expand their current operations globally in the near future.
The current mission is the 69th launch from the Sriharikota launch pad.
A live stream of the launch begun at 3.30 pm IST here on ISRO's website and on DD National's Youtube channel.
Here are some more stories around the GSLV-F11/GSAT-7A mission:
highlights
16:30 (IST)
GSAT-7A separation successful! GSAT-7A has separated from the GSLV without a sweat and found some room for itself in geotransfer orbit. Woohoo!
16:16 (IST)
Heat shield sepa ration successful! The heat shield and payload fairing covering the GSAT-7A has separated from the rocket as planned! Mission director looks happy with the launch so far.
16:02 (IST)
8 minutes to launch With a little under 8 minutes to go, ISRO engineers look happy with readings from the GSLV-F11.
15:54 (IST)
Automated launch sequence begins! The mission director has authorized the final launch countdown. In a minute from now, the Automated Launch Sequence (ALS) will begin, and engineers will hand over controls to a computer software that will take over the launch events from this point.
15:52 (IST)
ISRO goes live from mission control We're now seeing the GSAT-7A mission director and engineers doing some final checks before giving the green light for launch.
15:21 (IST)
A new addition to the Indian Air Force Over its 8-year lifespan, GSAT-7A is designed to expand the communication capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). It will do this by connecting many of the ground radar stations, airbases and aircrafts operated by the IAF, and is also expected to boost some of their network-dependant warfare and drone capabilities.
15:17 (IST)
GSAT-7A is ISRO's 7th satellite mission of 2018 The GSLV-F-11/GSAT-7A mission marks the 35th communication satellite built by ISRO over the years, of which seven were launched this year.
16:59 (IST)
VP Venkaiah Naidu congratulates ISRO
Congratulate @isro for successfully launching the advanced communication satellite GSAT-7A, with launch vehicle GSLV-F11, from #Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today. The 2250 kg satellite built by #ISRO will be a big boost to our defence capabilities. #GSAT7A #GSLVF11 pic.twitter.com/iiz1T2sZIJ— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) December 19, 2018
16:52 (IST)
More to the mission than GSAT-7A
The team leads at ISRO talk about how the engines have been tested with higher capabilities in today's mission.
The Gregorian antenna in GSAT-7A offers better performance than standard antennas.
The GSLV-F11's cryogenic (third stage) engine and the second stage has been modified to test higher payload capacity of the GSLV.
16:32 (IST)
Solar panels open up!
GSAT-7A's solar panels have opened up 100 seconds after seperation.
That completes the GSLV's work today.
16:42 (IST)
The GSAT-7A.GSLV-F11 mission at a glance
Here's a look an update from ISRO on the mission, with an overview of its successful launch mission today.
Update #12#ISROMissions#GSLVF11 successfully launches #GSAT7A into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. pic.twitter.com/9PiUa8e1NI— ISRO (@isro) December 19, 2018
16:39 (IST)
K Sivan congratulates ISRO
"There are so many things unique about this mission... the team has worked meticulously to ensure the mission succeeds," K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO says.
I'm sure that as we go forward, team ISRO will meet all the demands of the country with the same precision that it does for its satellite, Sivan adds.
16:30 (IST)
GSAT-7A separation successful!
GSAT-7A has separated from the GSLV without a sweat and found some room for itself in geotransfer orbit. Woohoo!
16:27 (IST)
#ICYMI, a glimpse of the GSLV-F11 soon after launch
Here's a first look at the GSLV-MkII flying towards bright blue skies from ISRO's last twitter update.
Update #11#GSLVF11 lifts-off carrying #GSAT7A onboard from Sriharikota.— ISRO (@isro) December 19, 2018
Updates to follow.#ISROMissions pic.twitter.com/cZobUTtEO4
16:19 (IST)
Cryogenic stage burns on
The second stage cryogenic engine stays burning as the GSLV-F11 cruises to an altitude of 270 kilometres to release GSAT-7A.
Roughly 6 minutes before the engine burns out and the satellite is released from the rocket.
16:16 (IST)
Heat shield separation successful!
The heat shield and payload fairing covering the GSAT-7A has separated from the rocket as planned! Mission director looks happy with the launch so far.
16:13 (IST)
Second stage comes on
The first stage of the GSLV-F11 has been shut off, and the second stage is now fired up to keep the launcher going.
16:11 (IST)
Off it goes!
The GSLV-F11 has taken off! Engineers confirm that everything looks perfect so far!
16:10 (IST)
Final seconds before liftoff!
The GSLV-F11 is 30 seconds away from lift off. Here we go!
16:06 (IST)
A little more about the GSLV-F11 launch vehicle
The GSLV-F11 that will be fired up minutes from now is essentially the GSLV-Mark II rocket with an Indian cryo-engine called the Vikas engine. Previous GSLV vehicles (GSLV Mk.I) have used Russian cryogenic engines.
The engine is a first for ISRO, and a big milestone on its way to building more powerful rockets like the GSLV-MkIII.
It is capable of lifting 2500 kg in payloads to Earth's geostationary transfer orbit.
16:02 (IST)
8 minutes to launch
With a little under 8 minutes to go, ISRO engineers look happy with readings from the GSLV-F11.
15:54 (IST)
Automated launch sequence begins!
The mission director has authorized the final launch countdown. In a minute from now, the Automated Launch Sequence (ALS) will begin, and engineers will hand over controls to a computer software that will take over the launch events from this point.
15:52 (IST)
ISRO goes live from mission control
We're now seeing the GSAT-7A mission director and engineers doing some final checks before giving the green light for launch.
15:50 (IST)
Recap of the mission so far
ISRO shows a recap of all the activities ahead of the launch today, including some stunning views of the mighty GSLV being moved to the launchpad today.
15:40 (IST)
More updates from ISRO to come
It's still a good 30 minutes till lift-off, and ISRO will continue its tradition of bringing all key mission updates on its website and Twitter.
Update #10#GSAT7A#GSLVF11— ISRO (@isro) December 19, 2018
Catch all the action from Sriharikota on @DDNational from 3.30 pm (IST) onwards. Launch at 4.10 pm (IST).
Updates to follow.#ISROMissions pic.twitter.com/HjZtztlxVC
15:33 (IST)
15:32 (IST)
Watch the launch as it happens
A live stream of the launch is expected to come on any minute now. You can catch it as it happens on DD National's Youtube stream below.
15:28 (IST)
Last update from Sriharikota
A tweet from ISRO earlier today gave us the last update from the designated launchpad in the Sriharikota. The GSAT-7A is powered on and ready for what we can only imagine to be a warm and loud 270-kilometre ride to orbit today.
Update #9#GSAT7A#GSLVF11— ISRO (@isro) December 19, 2018
The spacecraft (GSAT-7A) has been powered on.
Updates to follow.#ISROMissions
15:21 (IST)
A new addition to the Indian Air Force
Over its 8-year lifespan, GSAT-7A is designed to expand the communication capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). It will do this by connecting many of the ground radar stations, airbases and aircrafts operated by the IAF, and is also expected to boost some of their network-dependant warfare and drone capabilities.
15:17 (IST)
GSAT-7A is ISRO's 7th satellite mission of 2018
The GSLV-F-11/GSAT-7A mission marks the 35th communication satellite built by ISRO over the years, of which seven were launched this year.
15:12 (IST)
Hello all!
ISRO will bring its launches for the year to a close with one last launch of the GSAT-7A satellite today.
This is the GSLV's 13th mission overall and will use a version of the rocket that uses an indigenous cryo-engine.
also see
ISRO GSAT-7A Launch
ISRO GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched by GSLV-MkII into geotransfer orbit from SriharikotaDec 19, 2018
Satellite Launch
ISRO's GSAT-7A to give Indian military, drones more sting after 19 Dec launchDec 17, 2018
GSAT-7A
Countdown for ISRO’s GSAT-7A launch has begun; lift-off scheduled for 4.10 pm todayDec 18, 2018
Rocketry
Five back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket rosterDec 18, 2018
Satellite
ISRO to launch satellite hub for speedy data transfers, satellite monitoring in 2019Dec 17, 2018
NewsTracker
Daily Bulletin: President's Rule in J&K from tomorrow; ISRO satellite to launch today; rights groups seek Facebook board overhaul; day's top storiesDec 19, 2018
science
Helpful Fungi
Scientists isolate fungi that can help plants survive in low-water environmentsDec 19, 2018
ISRO GSAT-7A Launch
ISRO GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched by GSLV-MkII into geotransfer orbit from SriharikotaDec 19, 2018
Nomenclature
Blind species of amphibian named after Donald Trump for burying head in sandDec 19, 2018
2018 in Wildlife
2018 in Wildlife: Gir lions, 'man-eater' Avni, dead elephants echo drumbeats of doomDec 19, 2018