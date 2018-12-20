Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

ISRO GSAT-7A launch LIVE updates: GSAT-7A satellite successfully placed in orbit by GSLV-MkII on 19 December

tech2 News Staff Dec 19, 2018 17:59 PM IST

ISRO successfully launches 'Angry bird' GSAT-7A live updates: Rocket releases the military satellite into geotrasnfer orbit.

GSAT-7A/GSLV-F11 launch LATEST updates: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) successfully launched the GSAT-7A military communication satellite on the GSLV-F11 rocket today at 4.10 pm IST.

In a 20-minute launch sequence, the GSLV-F11 lifted off from its Sriharikota launchpad, and released the GSAT-7A into a geosynchronous transfer at an altitude of 270 kilometres.

Third successful mission in 35 days, says ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.

The satellite features a Gregorian antenna, which is used to enhance the performance. The solar panels have been deployed, and starting 20 December the tracing team will begin operation in Bengaluru.

GSAT-7A satellite separation was a success.

Cryogenic stage engines have been shut off, and 10 minutes

Payload fairing has separated Second-stage engine started

First-stage performance normal

Satellite's lift-off normal and successful.

Automated launch sequence begins

GSAT-7A will enable the Indian Air Force (IAF) to interlink its many ground radar stations, airbases and aircrafts. It will also help IAF boost their network-dependant warfare capabilities and expand their current operations globally in the near future.

The current mission is the 69th launch from the Sriharikota launch pad.

The miliary communications satellite GSAT-7A with its solar panelled opened up. Image courtesy: ISRO

The miliary communications satellite GSAT-7A with its solar panelled opened up. Image courtesy: ISRO

A live stream of the launch begun at 3.30 pm IST here on ISRO's website and on DD National's Youtube channel.

Here are some more stories around the GSLV-F11/GSAT-7A mission:

highlights

read more

  • 16:59 (IST)

    VP Venkaiah Naidu congratulates ISRO

  • 16:52 (IST)

    More to the mission than GSAT-7A

    The team leads at ISRO talk about how the engines have been tested with higher capabilities in today's mission.

    The Gregorian antenna in GSAT-7A offers better performance than standard antennas.

    The GSLV-F11's cryogenic (third stage) engine and the second stage has been modified to test higher payload capacity of the GSLV.

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Solar panels open up!

    GSAT-7A's solar panels have opened up 100 seconds after seperation.

    That completes the GSLV's work today.

  • 16:42 (IST)

    The GSAT-7A.GSLV-F11 mission at a glance

    Here's a look an update from ISRO on the mission, with an overview of its successful launch mission today.

  • 16:39 (IST)

    K Sivan congratulates ISRO

    "There are so many things unique about this mission... the team has worked meticulously to ensure the mission succeeds," K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO says.

    I'm sure that as we go forward, team ISRO will meet all the demands of the country with the same precision that it does for its satellite, Sivan adds.

  • 16:30 (IST)

    GSAT-7A separation successful!

    GSAT-7A has separated from the GSLV without a sweat and found some room for itself in geotransfer orbit. Woohoo!

  • 16:27 (IST)

    #ICYMI, a glimpse of the GSLV-F11 soon after launch

    Here's a first look at the GSLV-MkII flying towards bright blue skies from ISRO's last twitter update. 

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Cryogenic stage burns on

    The second stage cryogenic engine stays burning as the GSLV-F11 cruises to an altitude of 270 kilometres to release GSAT-7A.

    Roughly 6 minutes before the engine burns out and the satellite is released from the rocket.

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Heat shield separation successful!

    The heat shield and payload fairing covering the GSAT-7A has separated from the rocket as planned! Mission director looks happy with the launch so far.

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Second stage comes on

    The first stage of the GSLV-F11 has been shut off, and the second stage is now fired up to keep the launcher going.

  • 16:11 (IST)

    Off it goes!

    The GSLV-F11 has taken off! Engineers confirm that everything looks perfect so far!

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Final seconds before liftoff!

    The GSLV-F11 is 30 seconds away from lift off. Here we go! 

  • 16:06 (IST)

    A little more about the GSLV-F11 launch vehicle

    The GSLV-F11 that will be fired up minutes from now is essentially the GSLV-Mark II rocket with an Indian cryo-engine called the Vikas engine. Previous GSLV vehicles (GSLV Mk.I) have used Russian cryogenic engines.

    The engine is a first for ISRO, and a big milestone on its way to building more powerful rockets like the GSLV-MkIII.

    It is capable of lifting 2500 kg in payloads to Earth's geostationary transfer orbit.

  • 16:02 (IST)

    8 minutes to launch

    With a little under 8 minutes to go, ISRO engineers look happy with readings from the GSLV-F11.

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Automated launch sequence begins! 

    The mission director has authorized the final launch countdown. In a minute from now, the Automated Launch Sequence (ALS) will begin, and engineers will hand over controls to a computer software that will take over the launch events from this point.

  • 15:52 (IST)

    ISRO goes live from mission control

    We're now seeing the GSAT-7A mission director and engineers doing some final checks before giving the green light for launch.

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Recap of the mission so far

    ISRO shows a recap of all the activities ahead of the launch today, including some stunning views of the mighty GSLV being moved to the launchpad today.

  • 15:40 (IST)

    More updates from ISRO to come

    It's still a good 30 minutes till lift-off, and ISRO will continue its tradition of bringing all key mission updates on its website and Twitter.

  • 15:33 (IST)

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Watch the launch as it happens

    A live stream of the launch is expected to come on any minute now. You can catch it as it happens on DD National's Youtube stream below. 

  • 15:28 (IST)

    Last update from Sriharikota

    A tweet from ISRO earlier today gave us the last update from the designated launchpad in the Sriharikota. The GSAT-7A is powered on and ready for what we can only imagine to be a warm and loud 270-kilometre ride to orbit today.

  • 15:21 (IST)

    A new addition to the Indian Air Force

    Over its 8-year lifespan, GSAT-7A is designed to expand the communication capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). It will do this by connecting many of the ground radar stations, airbases and aircrafts operated by the IAF, and is also expected to boost some of their network-dependant warfare and drone capabilities.

     

  • 15:17 (IST)

    GSAT-7A is ISRO's 7th satellite mission of 2018

    The GSLV-F-11/GSAT-7A mission marks the 35th communication satellite built by ISRO over the years, of which seven were launched this year.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Hello all!

    ISRO will bring its launches for the year to a close with one last launch of the GSAT-7A satellite today.

    This is the GSLV's 13th mission overall and will use a version of the rocket that uses an indigenous cryo-engine.

    • read more



top reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

TECH2 RATING

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

also see

ISRO GSAT-7A Launch

ISRO GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched by GSLV-MkII into geotransfer orbit from Sriharikota

Dec 19, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-7A to give Indian military, drones more sting after 19 Dec launch

Dec 17, 2018

GSAT-7A

Countdown for ISRO’s GSAT-7A launch has begun; lift-off scheduled for 4.10 pm today

Dec 18, 2018

Rocketry

Five back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket roster

Dec 18, 2018

Satellite

ISRO to launch satellite hub for speedy data transfers, satellite monitoring in 2019

Dec 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: President's Rule in J&K from tomorrow; ISRO satellite to launch today; rights groups seek Facebook board overhaul; day's top stories

Dec 19, 2018

science

Helpful Fungi

Scientists isolate fungi that can help plants survive in low-water environments

Dec 19, 2018

ISRO GSAT-7A Launch

ISRO GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched by GSLV-MkII into geotransfer orbit from Sriharikota

Dec 19, 2018

Nomenclature

Blind species of amphibian named after Donald Trump for burying head in sand

Dec 19, 2018

2018 in Wildlife

2018 in Wildlife: Gir lions, 'man-eater' Avni, dead elephants echo drumbeats of doom

Dec 19, 2018