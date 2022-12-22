FP Staff

An Israeli startup specialising in flying electric vehicles showcased the most viable personal flying vehicle, designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars, in its first maiden flight. The flying EV took an unmanned flight as a part of the demonstration.

Given the significant advancements in drone technology, the test-phase journey may not initially seem unusual. Another aeroplane with propellers was ascending vertically from the ground before accelerating upward in the sky.

But, according to the startup, AIR, the people who designed the flying EV, their offering will be able to go up to 100 kilometres with two people onboard – a driver and a passenger. AIR and its international rivals wager that this form of travel will inevitably become the norm.

“This is a major milestone,” said CEO and co-founder Rani Plaut. “We have transitioned today to forward flight … bringing (closer) our dream of mass production of the AIR ONE.”

Before individuals can expect to fly themselves through cities in little vehicles like these, there are still a number of substantial barriers to overcome, including developing rules and commercialising the technology.

AIR’s next test phase is with someone onboard, Plaut said. He hopes their electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft will hit the market at the end of 2024 at a base price of $150,000. Average day-to-day speed will be about 100 mph (160 kph) at an altitude of 1,200 feet (366 m), Plaut said.