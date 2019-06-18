Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Cellebrite, whose software can unlock and extract data from mobile devices and is used by law enforcement and government agencies as well as businesses, said on Monday it had received a $110 million investment from IGP Capital.

The company, which was acquired by Japan's Sun Corp in 2007, did not provide further financial details.

Israeli news website Calcalist said that after the deal, which values Cellebrite at $440 million, investment fund Israel Growth Partners (IGP) will hold about a 25% stake in Cellebrite.

The investment will allow Cellebrite to accelerate growth "both organically and through acquisitions", Cellebrite Co-CEO Yossi Carmil said in a statement.

