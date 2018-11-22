Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Israeli cabinet minister urges boycott of Airbnb, promotes one of its rivals

Airbnb had recently decided to delist Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Reuters Nov 22, 2018 14:27 PM IST

An Israeli cabinet minister called on 21 November for a boycott of Airbnb and promoted one of its rivals, escalating the government’s response to the home-rental company’s decision to delist Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“I call today on all those who support Israel and oppose discriminatory boycotts: they should cease using Airbnb and turn to other services,” Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan told a diplomatic conference hosted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

“By the way, Booking.com is a great service,” added Erdan, the point-man in Israeli government efforts to combat pro-Palestinian boycotts.

Airbnb said on Monday it would remove some 200 settlement listings after hearing criticism from people who “believe companies should not profit on lands where people have been displaced”.

A 3D printed people's models displayed in front of Airbnb logo. Image: Reuters

A 3D printed people's models displayed in front of Airbnb logo. Image: Reuters

Palestinians who want to establish an independent state taking in the West Bank have welcomed the San Francisco-based firm’s move.

“Airbnb took a decision in the right direction to stop dealings with Israeli settlements, consistent with international legitimacy,” Wasel Abu Youssef, a senior official with the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organisation, told Reuters.

“Erdan’s incitement comes in the course of continued attempts by the Israeli extremist government to intimidate companies, parties and individuals who try to try to take good decisions that agree with international resolutions.”

A spokesman for Airbnb declined comment on the Israeli minister’s remarks. In a statement emailed to Reuters on 20 November, Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s global head of policy and communications, said: “Israel is a special place and our over 22,000 hosts are special people who have welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests to Israel.

“We understand that this is a hard and complicated issue and we appreciate everyone’s perspective.”

Airbnb’s delisting applies only to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, where Palestinians have limited self rule under Israeli military occupation. It does not apply to Israel itself, or East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, territories Israel has annexed without international recognition. Israel withdrew settlers from another Palestinian territory, the Gaza Strip, more than a decade ago.

Human Rights Watch hailed Airbnb’s delisting decision and, in a report on 20 November, called on Booking.com to follow suit.

Booking.com did not immediately response to Reuters emails seeking its response.

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, addressing the 21 November conference separately, backed Erdan’s call to boycott Airbnb and suggested Israel also deploy its own anti-discrimination laws.

Israel has said it would turn to the Trump administration and could back lawsuits against Airbnb within U.S. states that have legislated against anti-Israel boycotts.

In Israel, one 2017 law empowers courts to award cash compensation to claimants who prove they have been denied goods or services because of where they live.

“I checked yesterday with my office, with the attorney-general, whether we can operate this law, and the answer is positive,” Shaked said. “We need to do anything we can in order to fight them back in order that they will change their decision.”

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

NewsTracker

Syria regime kills 22 rebels in truce zone near Idlib province, says UK-based human rights organisation

Nov 09, 2018

Face masks

Face/Off in real life: Japanese company creating super-realistic masks in high demand

Nov 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Amnesty strips Aung San Suu Kyi of 'Ambassador of Conscience' award over her indifference towards atrocities against Rohingya Muslims

Nov 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Sabarimala temple: KHRC claims gross violation of Human Rights of devotees, directs officials to ensure basic facilities

Nov 19, 2018

Noted Pakistani feminist, poet, author Fahmida Riaz passes away at 72

Nov 22, 2018

NewsTracker

US 'deeply concerned' about dissolution of Sri Lanka's parliament; says political crisis will derail country's progress

Nov 10, 2018

science

Battery Technology

Chinese startup claims to have cracked solid-state batteries, begun production

Nov 22, 2018

COPD

COPD: A threat to life that doesn't discriminate between smokers and non-smokers

Nov 22, 2018

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018