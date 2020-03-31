Tuesday, March 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Israel to use computer analysis to find likely coronavirus carriers

By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's defence ministry plans to use software that analyses data gathered from mobile phones - produced, according to Israeli media, by the spyware firm NSO - to help locate likely carriers of the coronavirus in order to test them. Defence Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters that the "coronameter" would need approval from the cabinet - likely to be given - as well as an assessment of privacy issues from the attorney general, who has the power to block it.


ReutersMar 31, 2020 00:16:09 IST

Israel to use computer analysis to find likely coronavirus carriers

By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's defence ministry plans to use software that analyses data gathered from mobile phones - produced, according to Israeli media, by the spyware firm NSO - to help locate likely carriers of the coronavirus in order to test them.

Defence Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters that the "coronameter" would need approval from the cabinet - likely to be given - as well as an assessment of privacy issues from the attorney general, who has the power to block it. But it could be operational within 48 hours of getting the go-ahead.

Israel already tests around 5,000 people a day for the new virus, which can cause respiratory failure but also be present for several days without causing symptoms, and imposes strict quarantine on those found to have it.

It hopes soon to double the number of tests. To help it decide who to test, it is using military-level surveillance to tracks civilians' movements - prompting complaints about invasion of privacy from rights groups.

So far, Israel has recorded 4,347 cases of the virus, and 15 deaths. As of Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was self-isolating after a parliamentary aide tested positive for the virus.

Bennett said the cellphone tracking and geolocation data currently being used were no longer effective in finding the most likely carriers.

According to Israeli media, the system assigns a rating of 1 to 10 to the likelihood that a person is carrying the virus. This is updated in real time and could, for example, jump if someone visits a grocery store where carriers have been identified.

Israeli media said the software had been developed in cooperation with NSO.

NSO declined to comment and Bennett said he would not "announce who and what, because there are also complex elements in this context".

The FBI is investigating NSO on suspicion of hacking U.S. residents and companies and gathering intelligence on governments, as reported by Reuters in January.

Facebook's WhatsApp sued NSO in October after finding evidence that it had abused a flaw in the popular chat program to remotely hijack hundreds of smartphones.

Bennett said that, while not perfect, the new software was the best option available to find likely carriers.

"All that is needed is to pour in the testing information, to link up the cellular tracking which we are making use of anyway, today, in the epidemiological tests."

A source close to the matter said NSO's first civilian product was being tested by about 15 governments around the world for use by health regulators.

(Reoprting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; Additional reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

As panic selloff grips investors, their kids need lunch

Mar 17, 2020
As panic selloff grips investors, their kids need lunch
'Single biggest shock' - Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch

Newstracker

'Single biggest shock' - Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch

Mar 17, 2020
McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in service in U.S. to slow coronavirus

Newstracker

McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in service in U.S. to slow coronavirus

Mar 17, 2020
Japan business mood plunges to decade lows on coronavirus woes - Reuters Tankan

Newstracker

Japan business mood plunges to decade lows on coronavirus woes - Reuters Tankan

Mar 17, 2020
Another black Monday as coronavirus response upends Wall Street

Newstracker

Another black Monday as coronavirus response upends Wall Street

Mar 17, 2020
Airlines, airports seek fresh ways to deal with cash crunch amid crisis

Newstracker

Airlines, airports seek fresh ways to deal with cash crunch amid crisis

Mar 17, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020