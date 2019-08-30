Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
Islamic New Year, Muharram 2019: Here is how to download WhatsApp stickers and use them

You can download Islam-themed WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store of your phone.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 16:50:03 IST

Since tomorrow is Islamic New Year and if you are sitting away from your loved ones during this occasion, chances are that you would want to wish them online in different creative ways. WhatsApp might come handy at this time. Several third-party apps on the Play store give you a lot of options when you are looking for occasion themed WhatsApp stickers. These free of cost stickers can be downloaded and sent to your friends and family.

Now if you are wondering how to find them, we have just what you are looking for. It is quite simple, all you need to do is open your Play Store or App Store on your phone, search for terms like. Islamic New Year WhatsApp stickers or Islamic stickers for WhatsApp and so on. A list of apps will appear on your screen.

You can find apps for Islam themed WhatsApp stickers on Play Store. Image: Pixabay

Choose the preferred app and download it on your smartphone. As soon as it is installed, open it and choose from the list of different WhatsApp stickers. You need to add a "+" sign and it will ask you if you need to add it to your WhatsApp, tap on yes and voila! It is done.

You can now use these selected stickers by simply going to the chatbox of the person that you need to send it to, open the stickers options and all the stickers that you chose will be there for your use.

Some apps that you choose to download are Islamic Stickers (WAStickerApps)Islamic Stickers and Islamic Stickers For Whatsapp 2019

