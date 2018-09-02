Sunday, September 02, 2018 Back to
02 September, 2018

Is Realme 2 or Redmi Y2 a better value for money phone? Watch this comparison video to find out!

Choosing a smartphone can be tricky for most people whether they are purchasing an entry level device or a premium flagship. The cause can be attributed to the fact that a smartphone is something people are going to use day-in and day-out for a substantial period of time. Hence, the overall quality of the smartphone, both external and internal, is essential to buyers. And that makes picking the right smartphone difficult.

In the last couple of years buying an entry-level smartphone has been trickier compared to buying an established flagship. And we can pin down two reasons for this occurrence.

Reason 1 - The number of entry-level smartphones available in the market well exceeds that of premium flagships.

Reason 2 - The built quality and features, both software and hardware, in the entry-level segment has witnessed a swift rise in the recent past.

Now, in order to help our viewers planning to buy a new affordable smartphone, we have made a comparison video featuring two of the best smartphones in this segment.

Our first pick is the Redmi Y2 by Xiaomi which is at present the biggest smartphone brand in India. The Redmi Y2 is available in two variants - 3GB + 32GB for Rs. 9,999 and 4GB + 64GB for Rs. 12,999 on Amazon.

Our second pick is Realme 2, and no, it's not the successor of Realme 1 that was launched earlier this year. Realme 2 is the lite version of the second generation series available at a lower price point. Realme 2 will be launched on 4th September on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Check out the comparison video below and be the judge of which smartphone provides the best value for its price tag!

This is a partnered post.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
