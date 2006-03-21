Aalaap Ghag

Everyone's pretty kicked about a tip that a couple of Morgan Stanley analysts have dropped: Apple may be working on “an iPod with phone functions” which is most obviously going to be called an iPhone, or simply the iPod Phone. There are no details right now, but do stay phoned in and take the hint when Steve begins talking about some more “fun new products”...

