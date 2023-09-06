Is Apple really trying to make a cheaper, Chromebook-like MacBook? Not likely

If rumours are anything to go by, Apple may be considering launching a new line of MacBooks, that would take on Chromebooks.

As per a report by DigiTimes Asia, Apple is considering a new line of MacBooks that would considerably cheaper than their cheapest MacBook Air and will be launched in the already crowded Chromebook space.

Apple’s budget MacBook

The DigiTimes Asia article that first reported that Apple may be working on its own version of a Chromebook also states that they have spoken to several insiders working in Apple’s manufacturing chain. However, as many people have noted, Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers do not have any such project lined up, at least not currently.

There are several other reasons as well why the reports of the Chromebook-like MacBook need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The specifics of this potential device’s design are relatively limited, but it is expected to retain the familiar metal casing characteristic of Apple’s products. Beyond that, the device is likely to incorporate more affordable materials and components internally to achieve a lower price point.

Regarding the release schedule, insights from DigiTimes suggest that the lack of substantial activity among major Apple suppliers does not provide a compelling reason to anticipate the arrival of an ultra-affordable MacBook in early 2024.

Consequently, it is reasonable to anticipate a release window no earlier than late 2024, and even the possibility of the device’s release remains uncertain at this point.

Apple can’t do budget

Here’s where things get even more interesting. Chromebooks are mainly aimed at students, for both, in school as well as universities. Apple already has a solution to that in the form of iPads. Furthermore, Apple also wants to push entry-level users to their MacBook Air line, which is why they have been blurring the lines between iPads and MacBooks for sometime now.

Furthermore, even in this case, iPads are more expensive than most Chromebooks, especially if you’re looking for beefier performers.

Competing with the Chromebook market in the education sector indeed presents a significant challenge for Apple. Chromebooks, commonly used in educational settings, are known for their affordability, with some models priced at less than $200 in the US, even at retail.

Achieving a price point that aligns with ultra-affordable Chromebooks could be a formidable task for Apple. Regardless of any compromises made on materials and components, it’s challenging to envision Apple matching the price range of these budget-friendly Chromebooks. Apple’s brand and product positioning has traditionally focused on premium quality and performance, which may not easily align with the extremely budget-conscious market.

Apple’s previous student or education-only offerings

Then, there is the fact that Apple has already tried making its products alluring for students. Apple has long recognized the strategic importance of introducing its products into educational settings to cultivate future consumers. That is why it has one of the strongest student discount programmes.

The company has historically made significant efforts to establish a presence in the education sector, with estimates at one point indicating that this market contributed to approximately 25 per cent of Apple’s overall revenue.

One notable example of Apple’s commitment to education is the eMac, which gained significant recognition. Originally introduced in 2002, the eMac was purpose-built for bulk sales to educational institutions. However, it is worth noting that the eMac was priced at over $1,099 in 2002, reflecting Apple’s emphasis on quality and performance even in educational offerings.

Similarly, Apple also introduced the iBook range in 1999 with the aim of offering a more cost-effective alternative to the higher-end PowerBook models. However, it’s important to note that the iBook, while positioned as a more affordable option, was not a budget device by most standards. The initial iBook model was priced at $1,599 in 1999.