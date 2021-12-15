FP Trending

Puresight Systems, the exclusive and official distributor of iRobot products in India, has announced its end-of-season sale. The sale will begin from today, 15 December and end on 31 December (Friday), as per the press release.

During the year-end carnival sale, the company is offering a substantial discount on all key iRobot models, especially on the Braava and Roomba models. The Roomba i7 and i7+, which are the top-end vacuum models of iRobot, are currently available at the discounted price of Rs 44,900 and Rs 59,900, respectively. At this discounted price, consumers can save Rs 15,000 compared to the regular retail price.

Similarly, the newly-launched Roomba i3 and i3+ models are also available at a promotional price of Rs 29,900 and Rs 44,900, respectively. Likewise, other vacuum devices including Roomba 698 and Roomba S9 plus will be on sale at a discount, costing Rs 18,900 and Rs 1, 29,900 respectively.

The Roomba 698, which operates through voice-based commands with the support of Google Home and Amazon Alexa, comes with dual multi-surface brushes and adaptive navigation.

The i7 and i3 vacuums offer three-stage cleaning efficiency along with high-tech sensors, automatic dirt disposal and other advanced features.

Along with the above products, iRobot’s automatic mopping robot Braava Jet M6 is also on sale this year. It will be available for Rs 44,900, a discount of Rs 15,000 compared to its regular selling price. The machine uses 'vSLAM' navigation to build personal Smart Maps, enabling users to choose which room to clean.

The 15-day mega sale will go live on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon and other online platforms including iRobot’s official website. The sale will also be available at iRobot’s offline stores, and at other retail partners like Croma and Reliance Digital.