Thursday, February 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Irish regulator readies draft decisions in first big tech privacy probes

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The first draft decisions by Ireland's data privacy regulator on probes into some of the world's biggest technology firms will go for consultation with other EU regulators this year, the lead watchdog for the bloc said on Thursday.


ReutersFeb 20, 2020 06:16:32 IST

Irish regulator readies draft decisions in first big tech privacy probes

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The first draft decisions by Ireland's data privacy regulator on probes into some of the world's biggest technology firms will go for consultation with other EU regulators this year, the lead watchdog for the bloc said on Thursday.

Ireland hosts the European headquarters of a number of U.S. technology firms, making Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) the EU's lead regulator under the General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) "One Stop Shop" regime introduced in 2018.

The new rules give regulators the power to impose fines for violations of up to 4% of a company's global revenue or 20 million euros (17 million pounds), whichever is higher.

In its annual report, the DPC said two of the 21 inquiries it had open into big tech firms by the end of 2019 had moved from the investigative stage to the decision-making phase.

They related to a 2019 investigation into a bug in Twitter's Android app, where some users' protected tweets were made public and a 2018 probe into the transparency of WhatsApp's data sharing with Facebook and its fellow subsidiaries.

Facebook has come under most scrutiny since the new rules came into force in mid-2018 with eight individual probes, plus two into WhatsApp and one into Facebook-owned Instagram.

Twitter and Apple are subject to three inquiries each. Google , Verizon Media, Microsoft owned LinkedIn and U.S. digital advertiser Quantcast made up the rest of the cross-border investigations at the end of last year.

The DPC has since launched a second inquiry into Google, relating to its processing of location data, and a first probe into the Match Group Inc's Tinder dating app.

Under GDPR, the DPC must share its draft decision with all concerned EU supervisory authorities and consider their views in its final verdict. Each of the bloc's regulators may be called on for a majority decision if agreement cannot be reached among the relevant member states.

A report last month showed European regulators had imposed just 114 million euros in fines for data breaches since GDPR came into force.

The DPC defended the process, saying there would be little benefit in mass producing decisions only to have them overturned by the courts.

"A new legal framework and one that contemplates very significant penalties is always going to take time to implement correctly," Helen Dixon, the head of the DPC, said in the annual report.

"But have no doubt that intensive work is underway."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Asian stocks perk up, safe-havens pullback on hopes for China stimulus

Feb 05, 2020
Asian stocks perk up, safe-havens pullback on hopes for China stimulus
LG Electronics withdraws from industry event in Barcelona due to coronavirus concerns

Newstracker

LG Electronics withdraws from industry event in Barcelona due to coronavirus concerns

Feb 05, 2020
No box of chocolates: South Korea border town laid low by swine fever, not shells from North

Newstracker

No box of chocolates: South Korea border town laid low by swine fever, not shells from North

Feb 05, 2020
Shell boosts crude output in top U.S. shale field to 250,000 bpd

Newstracker

Shell boosts crude output in top U.S. shale field to 250,000 bpd

Feb 06, 2020
IMF, Argentina and Pope talk about debt crisis at Vatican meeting

Newstracker

IMF, Argentina and Pope talk about debt crisis at Vatican meeting

Feb 06, 2020
Wall Street rises on strong data; Tesla limits Nasdaq's advance

Newstracker

Wall Street rises on strong data; Tesla limits Nasdaq's advance

Feb 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020