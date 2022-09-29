Thursday, September 29, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

IRCTC customers can now check PNR status and live train updates via WhatsApp; here’s how

Simply entering the 10-digit PNR number into the WhatsApp chatbot will provide all the information.


FP TrendingSep 29, 2022 18:51:35 IST

Passengers on Indian Railways can now view the real-time train schedule information and their PNR status via WhatsApp. Railofy, a Mumbai-based startup, has developed the new feature. IRCTC customers can easily trace their travel on WhatsApp thanks to this feature. They can track train status and other travel-related information using this tool without having to download any extra applications.

IRCTC customers can now check PNR status and live train updates via WhatsApp; here’s how

Passengers of Indian railways can get the PNR status, live train status, details on previous and upcoming stations, and other train journey information using the WhatsApp chatbot.

Simply entering the 10-digit PNR number into the WhatsApp chatbot will provide all the information. For real-time train status, IRCTC customers can also call the 139-number railway helpdesk.

Here are the steps to check PNR status and live Train updates via Railofy on WhatsApp:

  • Save Railofy’s WhatsApp chatbot’s number in your contacts: +91-9881193322.
  • Search for Railofy in WhatsApp to launch the chat window.
  • In the chat box, enter your 10-digit PNR number.
  • You will receive all the information, including notifications and real-time updates regarding the train journey, from the Railofy chatbot.

IRCTC passengers can also place food orders while riding the train. Passengers can purchase meals online and have them delivered right to their seats using the IRCTC app Zoop.

Steps to order food by using the IRCTC Zoop app:

  • Save the WhatsApp chatbot’s phone number (+91 7042062070) first. You can also visit [https://wa.me/917042062070] as an alternative.
  • Open the WhatsApp chatbot for Zoop.
  • Key in your 10-digit PNR number.
  • Next, pick the station that will soon be available for meal delivery.
  • You can choose from a list of options provided by the restaurants using the Zoop chatbot.
  • You can track your meal from the chatbot itself after placing your online food order and paying for it.
  • Upon arrival at the chosen stop by the train, Zoop will deliver your food.
tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

IRCTC 'red flags' timing clash of Tejas Express with soon to be launched Vande Bharat train

Sep 15, 2022
IRCTC 'red flags' timing clash of Tejas Express with soon to be launched Vande Bharat train
Want to transfer money using WhatsApp Payments? Check step-by-step process here

WhatsApp Payments

Want to transfer money using WhatsApp Payments? Check step-by-step process here

Sep 16, 2022
3 tricks to send WhatsApp messages to any unsaved contact

WhatsApp

3 tricks to send WhatsApp messages to any unsaved contact

Sep 16, 2022
Fact-Check: Dearness Allowance increased by 4% effective from 1 July? Centre calls viral WhatsApp message 'fake'

NewsTracker

Fact-Check: Dearness Allowance increased by 4% effective from 1 July? Centre calls viral WhatsApp message 'fake'

Sep 22, 2022
WhatsApp to roll out new Call Link feature; here’s how to access it

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to roll out new Call Link feature; here’s how to access it

Sep 28, 2022
Centre proposes bringing internet calling, messaging apps under telecom licence

NewsTracker

Centre proposes bringing internet calling, messaging apps under telecom licence

Sep 22, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022