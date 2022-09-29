FP Trending

Passengers on Indian Railways can now view the real-time train schedule information and their PNR status via WhatsApp. Railofy, a Mumbai-based startup, has developed the new feature. IRCTC customers can easily trace their travel on WhatsApp thanks to this feature. They can track train status and other travel-related information using this tool without having to download any extra applications.

Passengers of Indian railways can get the PNR status, live train status, details on previous and upcoming stations, and other train journey information using the WhatsApp chatbot.

Simply entering the 10-digit PNR number into the WhatsApp chatbot will provide all the information. For real-time train status, IRCTC customers can also call the 139-number railway helpdesk.

Here are the steps to check PNR status and live Train updates via Railofy on WhatsApp:

Save Railofy’s WhatsApp chatbot’s number in your contacts: +91-9881193322.

Search for Railofy in WhatsApp to launch the chat window.

In the chat box, enter your 10-digit PNR number.

You will receive all the information, including notifications and real-time updates regarding the train journey, from the Railofy chatbot.

IRCTC passengers can also place food orders while riding the train. Passengers can purchase meals online and have them delivered right to their seats using the IRCTC app Zoop.

