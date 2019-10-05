Saturday, October 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Iranian hackers targeted U.S. presidential campaign, did not succeed - Microsoft

By Akanksha Rana and Christopher Bing (Reuters) - A hacking group that appears to be linked to the Iranian government attempted to intrude into a U.S.


ReutersOct 05, 2019 00:18:34 IST

Iranian hackers targeted U.S. presidential campaign, did not succeed - Microsoft

By Akanksha Rana and Christopher Bing

(Reuters) - A hacking group that appears to be linked to the Iranian government attempted to intrude into a U.S. presidential contender's campaign but did not succeed, Microsoft Corp said on Friday.

Microsoft saw "significant" cyber activity by the group which also targeted current and former U.S. government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran, the company said in a blog post http://bit.ly/2ngs5bZ.

In a 30-day period between August and September, the group, dubbed "Phosphorous" by the company, made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific customers and then attacked 241 of those accounts.

"Four accounts were compromised as a result of these attempts; these four accounts were not associated with the U.S. presidential campaign or current and former U.S. government officials," the blog post said. "Microsoft has notified the customers related to these investigations and threats and has worked as requested with those whose accounts were compromised to secure them."

Microsoft did not identify the election campaign whose network was targeted by Phosphorous hackers. Nineteen Democrats are seeking their party's nomination to run against Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Hacking to interfere in elections has become a concern for governments, especially since U.S intelligence agencies concluded that Russia ran a hacking and propaganda operation to disrupt the American democratic process in 2016 to help then-candidate Trump become president. Moscow has denied any meddling.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen since May 2018 when Trump withdrew from a 2015 international nuclear accord with Tehran that put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for easing of sanctions. Trump has since reinstated U.S. sanctions, putting increased pressure on the Iranian economy, including its oil trade.

The Iranian government did not issue any immediate comment through state-run media on Microsoft's statement.

Phosphorus is also known as APT 35, Charming Kitten, and Ajax Security Team, according to Microsoft.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said Phosphorous used information gathered from researching their targets or other means to game password reset or account recovery features and attempt to take over some targeted accounts.

The attacks were not technically sophisticated, the blog said. Hackers tried to use a significant amount of personal information to attack targets, it said.

"This effort suggests Phosphorous is highly motivated and willing to invest significant time and resources engaging in research and other means of information gathering," the blog post said.

Microsoft has been tracking Phosphorus since 2013 and said in March that it had received a court order to take control of 99 websites the group used to execute attacks https://bit.ly/2TDKee1.

A computer network used by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign https://in.reuters.com/article/usa-cyber-democrats-investigation-idINKCN10B033 was hacked in a cyberattack on Democratic Party political organizations in that U.S. election.

Big tech companies are under pressure to ramp up security for next year's U.S. elections and others around the world.

Companies including Facebook Inc , Alphabet Inc's Google , Microsoft and Twitter Inc met with U.S. intelligence agencies earlier in September to discuss security strategies.

Microsoft had said in a blog post in July http://bit.ly/332WKJ1 that about 10,000 customers were targeted or compromised by nation-state attacks in the past year. Most of the activity originated from hackers in three countries: Iran, North Korea and Russia, the company said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana, Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Christopher Bing in Washington; Writing by Grant McCool; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies

Sep 30, 2019
Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies
Citing climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market

Newstracker

Citing climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market

Sep 30, 2019
ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk

Newstracker

ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk

Sep 29, 2019
BP preparing to announce CEO's plan to retire: Sky News

Newstracker

BP preparing to announce CEO's plan to retire: Sky News

Sep 29, 2019
SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around - Bloomberg

Newstracker

SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around - Bloomberg

Sep 28, 2019
U.S. labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Newstracker

U.S. labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Sep 28, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019