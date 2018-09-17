Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 17 September, 2018 12:41 IST

Iranian Foreign Minister accuses Twitter of shutting down legitimate accounts

Javad Zarif said that accounts of 'real' Iranians blocked by Twitter include TV presenters, students.

Iran appears to be unhappy with the way Twitter is cracking down on fake accounts as the country's foreign minister has alleged that the microblogging site is shutting down accounts of "real" Iranians while letting anti-government bots to thrive.

Javad Zarif. Image: Getty Images

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Image: Getty Images

Addressing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on 16 September said that the accounts of "real" Iranians blocked by Twitter include those of some TV presenters and students, CNET reported.

"Hello @Jack. Twitter has shuttered accounts of real Iranians, (including) TV presenters & students, for supposedly being part of an 'influence op,'" Zarif wrote in a tweet.

"How about looking at actual bots in Tirana used to prop up 'regime change' propaganda spewed out of DC? #YouAreBots," he went on to say in the same tweet, referencing Albania's capital.

Facebook and Twitter came under the radar of investigators for their alleged failure to prevent the spread of divisive news stories on their platforms in the lead up to the US presidential election in 2016.

The social media giants last month announced they had collectively removed hundreds of inauthentic pages, groups and accounts linked to disinformation campaigns.

Twitter specifically said it had suspended 284 accounts with ties to Iran for "coordinated manipulation", the CNET report said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Twitter

Twitter may use a tombstone picture to flag posts that violate company policy

Sep 04, 2018

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has asked for some more time to fix the platform

Sep 08, 2018

social media

Facebook, Twitter to face US Congress over efforts to combat foreign influences

Sep 05, 2018

social media

US judiciary to probe if Facebook and Twitter are stifling freedom of speech

Sep 06, 2018

Election interference

Top Facebook, Twitter execs answer senate questions on election interference in US

Sep 05, 2018

Social Media

Facebook and Twitter shrug off responsibility, make promises that aren't enough

Sep 06, 2018

science

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope starts new mission to study the earliest galaxies

Sep 17, 2018

ISRO

India's PSLV rocket successfully puts into orbit two UK satellites NovaSAR, S1-4

Sep 17, 2018

ISRO

ISRO to launch three satellites to provide high-speed bandwidth in rural areas

Sep 17, 2018

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018