Press Trust of India 17 July, 2018 17:47 IST

Iranian authorities arrest 44 people for posting 'immoral images' on Instagram

Iran conducts regular similar crackdowns to combat western cultural influence.

Iranian authorities have arrested dozens of people in fresh crackdowns on models and associated colleagues posting "immoral images" online.

The official IRNA news agency reported on 16 July that officials in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, some 1250 kilometers, or 630 miles, south of the capital Tehran, arrested eight women and 36 other people in the photography, beauty salons and wedding businesses who used Instagram to share what they considered indecent images and clips.

Police said they were "damaging public virtue through the organised spreading of anti-cultural" activities.

Iran conducts regular similar crackdowns to combat western cultural influence which draws the ire of the Islamic Republic's hard-liners.

