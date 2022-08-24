Wednesday, August 24, 2022Back to
iQoo Z6 specifications revealed ahead of August 25 launch, renders leaked

iQoo is planning to launch a new device under the Z6 series in China, that will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ and will have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.


FP StaffAug 24, 2022 10:06:02 IST

The iQoo Z6 5G series was launched in India in March this year. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is said to be working another model in the lineup, with 80W charging support. The company's iQoo Z6 5G features 18W fast charging support, while the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G supports 66W FlashCharge.

iQoo is all set to unveil a whole new device under their Z6 series in the Chinese market on August 25. Just a day before its official debut, the smartphone giant has confirmed some of the key specifications. The device has also been listed on their Chinese website, under the model number V2220A. 

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, iQoo has revealed some of the specifications. As per the post, the iQoo Z6 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ and will have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Furthermore, the handset will have six layers of ice-sealed liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation and will be key in reducing the temperature of the chipset by almost 13 per cent. 

The device will flaunt a 6.64-inch display with a hole punch cutout and 2338 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. For connectivity, the report says that the phone will have a 5G, USB type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5 mm audio jack, NFC and GNSS. It is also being said that the iQOO Z6 5G will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Storage-wise, the iQoo Z6 will have a maximum storage capacity of 256GB.

The device will have a triple camera setup on the back and an LED flashlight. The main camera will also have optical image stabilisation.

The iQOO Z6 5G will be unveiled on August 25 in China at 7:30 PM local time/5:30 PM IST. The phone will be available for purchase in three colour options and it is said to support 80 W fast charging which will take just 10 minutes to charge from 0 to 50 per cent.

