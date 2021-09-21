FP Trending

iQoo will soon launch a new smartphone in its Z-series in India, which will be the iQoo Z5. The company has now revealed the launch date, which is 27 September. The smartphone will launch via an online event that will take place at 12 pm.

The iQoo Z5 will arrive as a successor to the iQoo Z3 that launched a few months ago. The company has posted a teaser of the launch, which reveals the design of the phone. It is revealed that it will feature a rectangular camera hump with three rear cameras and an LED flash. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also expected.

It's time to unveil a #Fullyloaded smartphone specially designed for the Gen Z. Block your date for the launch event to be held on the 27th September, 12PM. Know more on @amazonin - https://t.co/Dqtre5GqgJ#iQOO #iQOOZ5 #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/JiPjFhqIqW — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 20, 2021

The phone is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. It is seen on the Realme GT Master Edition and the Samsung Galaxy A52s. It is expected on the Galaxy M52 5G, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and more products. It will support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Ready. Set. Go!#iQOOZ5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. It’s the only one in the segment with enhanced LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 Experience ultra gaming and extreme performance with 40% improved CPU & GPU performance. Know more - https://t.co/Dqtre5GqgJ#FullyLoaded #iQOO pic.twitter.com/cU64LFX8gu — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 20, 2021

While details regarding the iQoo smartphone aren't concrete, it is expected to come with an AMOLED screen with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. Much like the iQoo Z3, it is likely to get 55 W fast charging and 5G support. As for the pricing, we can expect it to fall under R 25,000.

There are chances that the company might also launch a Pro version of the iQoo Z5.

To recall, the iQOO Z3 5G comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. It comes with up to 8 GB of RAM (expandable RAM too) and up to 256 GB of storage.

The phone gets 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 4,400mAh battery with 55 W fast charging, and more. It starts at Rs 19,990.