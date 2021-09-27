FP Trending

iQoo has introduced the new iQoo Z5 5G in its Z series in India via an online event. The device is a successor of the Z3 5G that launched recently. The iQoo Z5 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10 and has a TUV Rheinland certification. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is also seen on the Realme GT Master Edition and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

The most awaited announcement!!

iQOO Z5 – #Fullyloaded with SD 778G 5G, Enhanced LPDDR5 RAM & UFS3.1 , 44W FlashCharge & much more starts at INR 23,990.

Get flat INR 1500 off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, including EMI.

Know more - https://t.co/Dqtre5GqgJ pic.twitter.com/W0KgJxY1YF — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 27, 2021

The phone comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8 GB/128 GB and 12 GB/256 GB. Both the variants come with support expandable RAM by up to 4 GB and internal storage.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras: a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera stands at 16 MP. The device comes with various camera features such as Super Night mode, Dual-View video, Portrait mode, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with support for 44 W fast charging. The phone runs FunTouch OS based on Android 11.

The device is a gaming-centric one and comes with a 4D Game Vibration motor for enhanced gaming response and haptics. It also comes with the VC Liquid Cooling system to keep the phone cool during gameplay. Additionally, it also supports an Ultra Game mode 2.0 for people to access game controls in a single place.

Furthermore, the iQoo Z5 comes with dual speakers with Surround Sound and Hi-Res Audio, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and more. It comes in Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn colours.

The iQoo Z5 5G is priced at Rs 23,990 (8 GB/128 GB) and Rs 26,990 (12 GB/256 GB) and will be available to buy via the company's site and Amazon India, starting 3 October.