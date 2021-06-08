tech2 News Staff

iQoo is all set to launch the iQoo Z3 in India today at 12 pm. The highlights of the smartphone include its Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. The company has also teased that the iQoo Z3 will be priced in the mid-range segment, which means we could expect it to be priced below Rs 30,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

iQoo Z3 launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. The livestream will be available on the company's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.



iQoo Z3 expected specifications

The smartphone has already debuted in China recently. Going by the variant launched in China, iQoo Z3 will feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,408 pixel resolution. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset and might offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Andriod 11 based iQoo 1.0. It is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, iQoo Z3 will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

iQ00 Z3 is likely to be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.