Tuesday, June 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iQoo Z3 with Snapdragon 768G to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch it live

iQ00 Z3 is likely to be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 11:31:13 IST

iQoo is all set to launch the iQoo Z3 in India today at 12 pm. The highlights of the smartphone include its Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. The company has also teased that the iQoo Z3 will be priced in the mid-range segment, which means we could expect it to be priced below Rs 30,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

iQoo Z3 teaser.

iQoo Z3 teaser.

iQoo Z3 launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. The livestream will be available on the company's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

iQoo Z3 expected specifications

The smartphone has already debuted in China recently. Going by the variant launched in China, iQoo Z3 will feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,408 pixel resolution. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset and might offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Andriod 11 based iQoo 1.0. It is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, iQoo Z3 will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

iQ00 Z3 is likely to be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021