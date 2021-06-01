tech2 News Staff

iQoo has confirmed that it will be launching the iQoo Z3 in India on 8 June. The company has sent out media invites and has also announced the launch on its official Twitter page. iQoo India's teaser has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset. The iQoo Z3 will be launched at a virtual event, which will take place on 8 June at 12 pm IST.

The wait is almost over! We're all set to welcome the #Fullyloaded iQOO Z3 at 12PM, 8th June. The performance of India’s 1st Smartphone with Snapdragon 768G 5G will blow your mind. Excited? We are too.#iQOOZ3, it’s made for Gen Z. Get Notified: https://t.co/cUZipqixqc#iQOO pic.twitter.com/DGsm1nV9DP — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 1, 2021

iQoo has also teased that the iQoo Z3 will be priced in the mid-range segment, which means we could expect it to be priced below Rs 30,000.

iQOO Z3 with SD 768G 5G is making heads turn. Listen up Gamers, this is the talk of the town!#SD768G #5G #iQOOZ3 #iQOO pic.twitter.com/xpHr8PkGrA — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 31, 2021

iQoo Z3 microwebsite also suggests that the smartphone will come with LPDDR 4X RAM and will support 3 GB extended RAM. For the uninitiated, extended RAM or virtual memory is essentially a block of space in the smartphone's memory allocated by the operating system to pretend to be RAM. In turn, offering your more RAM than what is actually on-board.

In April, iQoo launched the iQoo 7 series in India. The iQoo 7 Legend came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 48 MP triple rear camera setup and 4,ooo mAh battery, with its price starting at Rs 39,990.