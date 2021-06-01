Tuesday, June 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iQoo Z3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G confirmed to launch in India on 8 June

iQoo has conformed that the iQoo Z3 will come with LPDDR 4X RAM and will support 3 GB extended RAM.


tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2021 13:47:35 IST

iQoo has confirmed that it will be launching the iQoo Z3 in India on 8 June. The company has sent out media invites and has also announced the launch on its official Twitter page. iQoo India's teaser has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset. The iQoo Z3 will be launched at a virtual event, which will take place on 8 June at 12 pm IST.

iQoo has also teased that the iQoo Z3 will be priced in the mid-range segment, which means we could expect it to be priced below Rs 30,000.

iQoo Z3 microwebsite also suggests that the smartphone will come with LPDDR 4X RAM and will support 3 GB extended RAM. For the uninitiated, extended RAM or virtual memory is essentially a block of space in the smartphone's memory allocated by the operating system to pretend to be RAM. In turn, offering your more RAM than what is actually on-board.

In April, iQoo launched the iQoo 7 series in India. The iQoo 7 Legend came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 48 MP triple rear camera setup and 4,ooo mAh battery, with its price starting at Rs 39,990.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021