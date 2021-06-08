Tuesday, June 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iQoo Z3 with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 768G chipset launched at a starting price of Rs 19,990

iQoo Z3 offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage and supports 55 W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 12:57:56 IST

iQoo has launched iQoo Z3 in India today at a starting price of Rs 19,990. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 768G chipset and support for 55 W fast charging. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website. The company has emphasised the fact that the smartphone is aimed at Gen-Z consumers.

iQoo Z3

iQoo Z3

iQoo Z3 pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,990, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,990 and the 8 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 22,990. It comes in Cyber Blue and Ace Black colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

As for sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, they can also get Rs 1,000 off on Amazon coupons.

iQoo Z3 specifications

iQoo Z3 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,408 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset. The company says that it is the first smartphone in India to launch with the Snapdragon 768G processor. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of camera, iQoo Z3 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

iQ00 Z3 is equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iQoo Z3

iQoo Z3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G confirmed to launch in India on 8 June

Jun 01, 2021
iQoo Z3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G confirmed to launch in India on 8 June
Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G, Realme X7 Pro to Vivo V21 5G: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (May 2021)

Best phones under Rs 30,000

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G, Realme X7 Pro to Vivo V21 5G: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (May 2021)

May 25, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021