iQoo Z3, which recently debuted in China will be launched in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. The company has also teased that the iQoo Z3 will be priced in the mid-range segment, which means we could expect it to be priced below Rs 30,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

iQoo Z3 expected specifications

The smartphone has already debuted in China recently. Going by the variant launched in China, iQoo Z3 will feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,408 pixel resolution. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset and might offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Andriod 11 based iQoo 1.0. It is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, iQoo Z3 will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

iQ00 Z3 is likely to be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.

