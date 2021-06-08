12:34 (IST)
That's all for today!
Thanks for tuning in folks!
tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 12:30:35 IST
The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset and might offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.
12:32 (IST)
Here are all the sale offers that you need to know Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, they can also get Rs 1,000 off on Amazon coupons.
12:27 (IST)
iQoo Z3 pricing: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 19,990 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 20,990 8 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage: Rs 22,990 First sale: 8 June, Amazon India
12:24 (IST)
iQoo Z3 specifications round-up
12:18 (IST)
iQoo Z3 comes with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup It comes with a 16 MP selfie camera
12:17 (IST)
iQoo Z3 features a 120 Hz refresh rate display
12:12 (IST)
iQoo Z3 supports 55 W fast charging It is equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that can charge up to 50 percent in 19 minutes!
12:08 (IST)
iQoo Z3 will be powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 768G chipset It will be the first smartphone in India with this chipset.
12:01 (IST)
The iQOO Z3 launch event is now live!
11:58 (IST)
iQoo Z3 launch livestream The event will begin in just a few minutes
11:57 (IST)
More expected specs... In terms of camera, iQoo Z3 will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera. iQoo Z3 is likely to be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.
11:54 (IST)
iQoo Z3 expected specifications The smartphone has already debuted in China recently. Going by the variant launched in China, iQoo Z3 will feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,408 pixel resolution. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset and might offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Android 11 based iQoo 1.0. It is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
11:49 (IST)
Hey! Welcome to the liveblog of iQoo Z3 launch! Stay tuned for all the live updates
With 120Hz Refresh Rate, say Goodbye to laggy screens and hello to a seamless screen experience.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 8, 2021
Watch the event - https://t.co/6AxhWYhGCa#FullyLoaded #iQOOZ3 pic.twitter.com/EVYdwf2mqg
12:06 (IST)
iQoo Z3 is designed especially for the Gen Z
iQoo Z3, which recently debuted in China will be launched in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. The company has also teased that the iQoo Z3 will be priced in the mid-range segment, which means we could expect it to be priced below Rs 30,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website.
The smartphone has already debuted in China recently. Going by the variant launched in China, iQoo Z3 will feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,408 pixel resolution. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset and might offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Andriod 11 based iQoo 1.0. It is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
In terms of camera, iQoo Z3 will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.
iQ00 Z3 is likely to be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.
