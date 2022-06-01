FP Staff

iQOO launched the Neo 6 after a resounding launch in China last month. The device also happens to be the first 'Neo' series that the company has launched in India. iQOO also launched the Neo 6 SE in China, however, there isn’t much information as to the device’s launch in India.

The latest smartphone from iQOO offers a lot of exciting features for its users. iQOO has made a name for itself among Indian users, especially for the mobile gaming experience that it offers. To that extent, the device is driven by a Snapdragon 800 chipset, and supports 80W fast charging and a high refresh rate.

The Price

The iQOO Neo 6 starts from Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. For the top of the line 12GB + 256GB variant, potential customers will have to shell out about Rs 33,999. However, like all smartphone manufacturers looking to disrupt and capture a major chunk of the Indian smartphone market, the device is available with a ton of launch offers that drive the prices of the devices down.

Customers get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 in case they buy the phone with ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Furthermore, customers also get a coupon from Amazon worth Rs 1000, and an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 well. The Neo 6 goes on sale from June 1 on Amazon

The Specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device runs on a Snapdragon 870 SoC in India. Interestingly, the phone gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in China.

As stated, there are two variants of the phone - the base variant comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, whereas the higher end top tier variant is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company has equipped the device with a liquid cooling vapour chamber that makes it great for heavy gaming. The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery. It also supports 80W Flash fast charging.

The Cameras

As for the cameras, the iQOO Neo 6 has a triple camera setup, with the main camera being a 64MP ISOCELL GWP1 sensor, along with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front facing selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

As for the colour options, the iQOO Neo 6 is available in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colour variants.