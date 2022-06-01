Wednesday, June 01, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iQOO Neo 6 launched in India, check out its price, specifications & introductory offers

iQOO launched the Neo 6 in India, equipping it with Snapdragon 800 chipset, and an epic, triple camera setup. Mainly aimed towards mobile phone gamers, the device has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 25,999.


FP StaffJun 01, 2022 14:59:23 IST

iQOO launched the Neo 6 after a resounding launch in China last month. The device also happens to be the first 'Neo' series that the company has launched in India. iQOO also launched the Neo 6 SE in China, however, there isn’t much information as to the device’s launch in India.

iQOO Neo 6 launched in India, check out its price, specifications & introductory offers

The latest smartphone from iQOO offers a lot of exciting features for its users. iQOO has made a name for itself among Indian users, especially for the mobile gaming experience that it offers. To that extent, the device is driven by a Snapdragon 800 chipset, and supports 80W fast charging and a high refresh rate.

The Price
The iQOO Neo 6 starts from Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. For the top of the line 12GB + 256GB variant, potential customers will have to shell out about Rs 33,999. However, like all smartphone manufacturers looking to disrupt and capture a major chunk of the Indian smartphone market, the device is available with a ton of launch offers that drive the prices of the devices down.

Customers get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 in case they buy the phone with ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Furthermore, customers also get a coupon from Amazon worth Rs 1000, and an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 well. The Neo 6 goes on sale from June 1 on Amazon

The Specifications
The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device runs on a Snapdragon 870 SoC in India. Interestingly, the phone gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in China.

As stated, there are two variants of the phone - the base variant comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, whereas the higher end top tier variant is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company has equipped the device with a liquid cooling vapour chamber that makes it great for heavy gaming. The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by a  4,700mAh battery. It also supports 80W Flash fast charging.

iQOO Neo 6 launched in India, check out its price, specifications & introductory offers

The Cameras
As for the cameras, the iQOO Neo 6 has a triple camera setup, with the main camera being a 64MP ISOCELL GWP1 sensor, along with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front facing selfie camera is a 16MP shooter. 

As for the colour options, the iQOO Neo 6 is available in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colour variants.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

best phones under rs 40,000

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (May 2022): OnePlus 9, iQOO 9 SE 5G to Realme GT Neo 3

May 22, 2022
Best phones under Rs 40,000 (May 2022): OnePlus 9, iQOO 9 SE 5G to Realme GT Neo 3

science

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022
Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

May 20, 2022
Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022
Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022