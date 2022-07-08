FP Staff

iQOO is reportedly working on the launch of its upcoming smartphone iQOO 9T. The company has also revealed the launch timeline that it will be following. The IQOO 9T is most likely to be launched in India, by the end of July.

The device will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is said to boost performance by 10 per cent and increase power efficiency by 30 per cent. It will come with a segment-first 120Hz E5 AMOLED display and support 120W charging. It will also have the V1+ chip onboard.

Although there is very limited information regarding the specifications of the device, there have been a few leaks which have piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts. Because iQOO is positioning the 9T as a gaming phone, users can expect that it will have some of the best hardware, at least on paper.

iQOO 9T: Possible spec sheet

The iQOO 9T is likely to be launched with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display, which will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also support HDR10 and have a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The display will also have an under-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO 9T will be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is an octacore processor. It will also feature the Adreno 730 GPU. For RAM, the device is likely to carry up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM for the top variant. As for storage, the iQOO 9T will have 256GB of UFS 3.1 ROM.

There will be a triple camera setup at the rear, with the main shooter being a 50MP sensor with an f1.8 wide lens, and OIS. The secondary camera is a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens which will have 2X optical zoom. The third camera is likely to be a 12MP sensor with an ultrawide lens. As for the front-facing camera, it will be a 16MP sensor with an f2.5 wide lens.

The iQOO 9T will have a 4700mAh lithium polymer battery, that will support 120W fast charging, through a USB-C 2.0 port.

iQOO 9T: Price in India

Rumours suggest that iQOO will be pricing the device similar to the iQOO 9 Pro, so people looking forward to the launch of the device can expect it to be priced around Rs 65,000, for the base variant, which, in all likelihood, will be an 8GB + 256GB unit.

Do note that since most of the information floating around the iQOO 9T’s specifications and pricing are based on rumours and leaks, it will be better if they are taken with a grain of salt.