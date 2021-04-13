Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
iQOO 7 series with Snapdragon 888 chipset to launch in India on 26 April

iQOO 7 is expected to come with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.


FP TrendingApr 13, 2021 16:32:15 IST

iQOO, a Vivo sub-brand, recently announced that it will launch the iQOO 7 series in India this month. The company has now officially revealed the launch date in a press release, which is 26 April. iQOO has started sending out save the dates for the launch of the iQOO 7 series in India. This comes after the company recently announced that the new phones will be available to buy via Amazon India. It is also revealed that the lineup will consist of two smartphones: a vanilla iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend. Both devices will be products of ‘Make in India’ and will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

iQOO 7. Image: Vivo China website

As for the specs, the iQOO 7 Legend is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, thus, falling in the high-end segment. The iQOO 7, on the other hand, could get a Snapdragon 870 chip. Apart from this, the Legend variant of the phone is in collaboration with BMW and calls for a different design.

The iQOO 7 series, which launched in China recently, comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Camera-wise, there could be triple rear snappers (a 48 MP and two 13 MP cameras) along with a 16 MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging and runs OriginOS based on Android 11.

While the pricing remains unknown, the iQOO 7 series is expected to fall under Rs 40,000, making it the cheapest to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

