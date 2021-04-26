Monday, April 26, 2021Back to
iQoo 7 series India launch LIVE updates: iQoo 7 Legend to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2021 11:25:57 IST

iQoo has also confirmed that the phones will be sold via Amazon India, both will be part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    iQoo 7 series launching in India today

    The iQoo 7 series launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Stay tuned to our live blog for the pricing and other details. 

iQoo is launching the iQoo 7 series in India today, which includes the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend. We already know that the iQoo 7 Legend will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. iQoo has also confirmed that the phones will be sold via Amazon India, both will be part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live on iQoo's official YouTube channel.

iQoo 7 series launch: Expected specifications and features

The iQOO 7 Legend is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, thus, falling in the high-end segment. The iQOO 7, on the other hand, could get a Snapdragon 870 chip. Apart from this, the Legend variant of the phone is in collaboration with BMW and calls for a different design.

The iQOO 7 series, which launched in China recently, comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Camera-wise, there could be triple rear snappers (a 48 MP and two 13 MP cameras) along with a 16 MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging and runs OriginOS based on Android 11.

While the pricing remains unknown, the iQOO 7 series is expected to fall under Rs 40,000, making it the cheapest to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.



