iQoo 7 series India launch highlights: iQoo 7 is priced starting Rs 31,990, iQoo 7 Legend starts at Rs 39,990

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2021 13:23:45 IST

iQoo has also confirmed that the phones will be sold via Amazon India, both will be part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

  • 13:19 (IST)

    The iQoo 7 Legend comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, a 48 MP triple camera with OIS, and 4,000 mAh battery.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Both iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend will be available to pre-order starting 1 May on iqoo.com and Amazon India

  • 12:44 (IST)

    iQoo 7 Legend pricing

  • 12:44 (IST)

    iQoo 7 pricing

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Recapping iQoo 7 Legend specifications and features

  • 12:42 (IST)

    iQoo 7 Legend features a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back

  • 12:39 (IST)

    For gaming, the iQoo 7 Legend feature 'In-display Monster touch' for left and right navigation

  • 12:38 (IST)

    The iQoo 7 Legend also comes with 66 W fast charging tech, however, iQoo claims with the tech the phone can charge from zero to 100% in 22 min

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Over its predecessor, the CPU performance of the Snapdragon 888 SoC is up by 25 percent

  • 12:34 (IST)

    iQoo 7 Legend is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Now on to iQoo 7 Legend!

    The smartphone features aluminium body

  • 12:30 (IST)

    iQoo 7 5G features and specifications

  • 12:30 (IST)

    The iQoo 7 5G will be available in two colour variants

  • 12:29 (IST)

    The iQoo 7 5G sports a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Revisiting iQoo 7's performance features

  • 12:26 (IST)

    The iQoo 7 5G has 4D game vibrations for a superior gaming experience

  • 12:26 (IST)

    The iQoo 7 5G uses a 6,000 mm sq graphite layer for regulating the temperature of the smartphone

  • 12:21 (IST)

    iQoo 7 5G features a 120 Hz refresh rate display

  • 12:20 (IST)

    iQoo 7 5G features a 4,400 mAh battery, 66 W fast charging tech

  • 12:19 (IST)

    The iQoo 7 5G comes with 'extended RAM' or 'virtual RAM' tech

  • 12:19 (IST)

  • 12:16 (IST)

    iQoo 7 5G features UFS 3.1 storage

  • 12:16 (IST)

  • 12:15 (IST)

    iQoo 7 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset

  • 12:08 (IST)

    iQoo announces premium partnership with BMW Motorsports

  • 12:06 (IST)

    The event is now live...

  • 11:51 (IST)

    iQoo 7 series will feature 66 W fast charging tech

  • 11:50 (IST)

    The iQoo 7 5G has also been confirmed to feature a 48 MP triple camera setup

  • 11:45 (IST)

    iQoo 7 series will come with up to 12 GB RAM

    The smartphones will feature the new virtual RAM tech. 

    For the uninitiated, virtual memory is essentially a block of space in the smartphone's memory allocated by the operating system to pretend to be RAM. In turn, offering your more RAM than what is actually on-board. 

  • 11:32 (IST)

    iQoo 7 series launching in India today

    The iQoo 7 series launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Stay tuned to our live blog for the pricing and other details. 

iQoo is launching the iQoo 7 series in India today, which includes the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend. We already know that the iQoo 7 Legend will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. iQoo has also confirmed that the phones will be sold via Amazon India, both will be part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live on iQoo's official YouTube channel.

iQoo 7 series launch: Expected specifications and features

The iQOO 7 Legend is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, thus, falling in the high-end segment. The iQOO 7, on the other hand, could get a Snapdragon 870 chip. Apart from this, the Legend variant of the phone is in collaboration with BMW and calls for a different design.

The iQOO 7 series, which launched in China recently, comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Camera-wise, there could be triple rear snappers (a 48 MP and two 13 MP cameras) along with a 16 MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging and runs OriginOS based on Android 11.

While the pricing remains unknown, the iQOO 7 series is expected to fall under Rs 40,000, making it the cheapest to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.



