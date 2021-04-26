tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2021 13:18:37 IST
iQoo launched the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend smartphones in India today. The iQoo 7 5G features Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, 48 MP triple camera setup, 4,400 mAh battery and a 120 Hz refresh rate display. The iQoo 7 Legend, on the other hand, comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, a 48 MP triple camera with OIS, and 4,000 mAh battery. Here's a detailed look at the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend's pricing and specifications.
iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend pricing and availability
iQoo 7
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 31,990
8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 33,990
12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 35,990
iQoo 7 Legend
8 GB RAM + 12 GB storage: Rs 39, 990
12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 43, 990
Both the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend will be available to pre-order starting 1 May on Amazon India and iqoo.com.
iQoo 7 specifications and features
iQoo 7 features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, iQoo 7 features a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX 598 sensor, a 13 MP super-wide angle sensor, and a Mono camera.
Fuelling the iQoo 7 is a 4,400 mAh battery with 66 W Flash Charge, which as per the company can fuel up the phone from zero to 100 percent in 30 minutes.
iQoo 7 Legend specifications and features
The iQoo 7 Legend also features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. However, it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The iQoo 7 Legend also sports a 48 MP triple camera setup but there is a difference in the camera array. The iQoo 7 Legend features a 48 MP OIS main camera supported by Sony IMX 598 sensor, 13 MP wide-angle and 13 MP portrait lens.
Fuelling the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery with the same 66 W Flash charge tech (instead of the 120 W introduced in China). As per iQoo, with the fast charging tech, the phone can be fuelled up to zero to 100 percent in 22 minutes.
