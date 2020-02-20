Thursday, February 20, 2020Back to
iQoo 3 5G with AI eye tracking to launch in India on 25 February, to be available on Flipkart

The smartphone will come with AI eye-tracking that focuses on the eye of the person in the frame, ensuring that the subject is well in focus.


tech2 News StaffFeb 20, 2020 10:00:11 IST

New smartphone brand iQoo is set to debut its first smartphone in the Indian market.

Closer to the launch (24 February) of Realme X50 Pro 5G, that Realme claims to be India's first 5G smartphone, iQoo has announced the launch of iQoo 3 5G smartphone on 25 February. The event will be hosted in New Delhi.

As per a press media note shared by the company, the iQoo 3 5G will sell exclusively on Flipkart. iQoo has also announced cricketer Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador.

iQoo 3 5G

Besides the press note, iQoo has also teased the smartphone lately on its Weibo account revealing that the iQoo 3 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is also known ahead of the launch, that the smartphone that the primary camera on the iQoo 3 5G will sport AI eye-tracking technology.

The AI eye-tracking is believed to take images with focus on the eye of the person in the frame, ensuring that the subject is well in focus.

Another recent teaser also revealed that the phone will sport a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary lens of the smartphone will apparently also feature a 50mm professional portrait lens.

There have also been a few leaks around the iQoo 3 5G in the past, which claim that the smartphone will be equipped with 12 GB RAM and will run Android 10. The phone will apparently have a punch-hole design for the selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will reportedly feature a 6.44-inch OLED display, and will be fuelled by a 4,410 mAh battery.

