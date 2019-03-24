Sunday, March 24, 2019Back to
IPL 2019: How to stream all matches live in India, Australia, US, UK and others parts

Hotstar is the official broadcaster of IPL 2019 in India, US, Canada and the UK.

tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2019 19:26:00 IST

IPL 2019 is finally here and while we've already begun proceedings, you're certainly not too late to watch your favorite teams take each other on to make it to the playoffs.

The coveted IPL Trophy. Image: Twitter

However, it might get quite difficult to keep track of the action if you're on the move and can't seem to find a TV set to catch up on the latest scores and nail-biting finishes. Thankfully, being such a popular event, all IPL 2019 matches will be streamed online - not only in India but in a number of other countries as well.

How to watch IPL 2019 matches live online in India

Star Network's very own streaming platform, Hotstar is where you can catch all the live action from if you live anywhere in India. You will have to opt for Hotstar's premium service though if you wish to watch matches and trivia live. The popular streaming service offers you three plans to choose from - a monthly subscription which costs Rs 199 every month (you get a free seven-day trial), an annual subscription that will set you back by Rs 999 a year and a Sports-only subscription which costs Rs 299 a year.

Reliance Jio users can watch IPL matches for free on JioTV while Airtel subscribers can do the same provided you're subscribed to a sports pack.

How to watch IPL 2019 matches live online in Australia and New Zealand

While Hotstar isn't available in Australia, you can subscribe to either Foxtel or YuppTV to watch all matches live. If you already have a DTH connection from Foxtel and subscribed to the sports plan which costs $696 Australian dollar annually (approximately Rs 35,200) per year, you can catch the action for free on the Foxtel app online. YuppTV, meanwhile, has an IPL 2019 pack at $10 (roughly Rs 700) which could turn out to be much more economical if its only the matches that you want to watch.

In New Zealand, you'll have to head over to the Sky Sports website and subscribe for a fee of NZ$30 (approximately Rs 1,500) per month.

How to watch IPL 2019 matches live online in the US and Canada

Hotstar is the official IPL 2019 broadcaster in the US and Canada as well. If you're in the US, you can visit Hotstar USA and subscribe at $9.99 (which is approximately Rs 700) to catch all the live IPL action.

If you live in Canada, head straight to Hotstar Canada and subscribe at Canadian $12.99 (approximately Rs 700) per month. Bear in mind that you cannot use your Indian Hotstar subscription in these regions. The same applies if you have a Canadian subscription and you're visiting India. You will have to create new accounts and subscribe locally to watch IPL 2019 live online.

How to watch IPL 2019 matches live online in the UK and Ireland

Unlike other countries, you have a couple of options to choose from if you wish to watch IPL 2019 coverage online in the UK. While you have Hotstar UK, a subscription to which costs £11.99 (approximately Rs 1,200) per month, you also have Sky Sports Now TV service as an option which will set you back by a hefty £33.99 a month (approximately Rs 3,200).

In Ireland you can watch live action from IPL 2019 on Now TV Ireland for a sum of EUR 19.50 for three months (approximately Rs 1,600).

How to watch IPL 2019 matches live online in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe and South America

Similar to how the service works in Australia, IPL 2019 will be streamed live on YuppTV in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, as well as Malaysia. Prices are listed at $9.99 (approximately Rs 700) a month, a rate that appears to be standard across regions.

How to watch IPL 2019 matches live online in South Africa

The official broadcaster for IPL 2019 in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa is a network named SuperSport. You will require a TV connection from SuperSport to be able to stream matches online on SuperSport's website.

How to watch IPL 2019 matches live online in the Middle East and North Africa region

If you live in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, beIN Connect is your go-to app to watch IPL 2019.

How to watch IPL 2019 matches live online in the Caribbean

If you reside in any of the Caribbean countries, head over to Flow Sports to catch your stars in action in the Indian Premier League.

