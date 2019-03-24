tech2 News Staff

Cricket is perhaps one of India's most loved sports by a margin and a month and a half's worth of action in the form of IPL 2019 has just begun.

While most people will be glued to their television sets or head over to various venues across the country to cheer their team on, a sizable number will have to catch the action on their phones or laptops. Star group being exclusive broadcasters of this year's edition of IPL, all matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.

Now, depending on your carrier, there are a number of dedicated IPL data plans on offer that you may not be aware of. Hence, here's a list of affordable plans that you can opt for, to ensure you don't miss a single over.

Reliance Jio: Jio 197 Pack

Packing in free access to Hotstar, Reliance Jio's 197 pack appears ideal for the course of IPL. Price at Rs 197 (as the name suggests), the plan offers daily 2 GB data with unlimited internet post FUP at a reduced 64 kbps speed for 28 days.

Jio also throws in free unlimited voice calls (STD and roaming included) and free SMS as well with the 197 plan.

Reliance Jio: Jio 299 Pack

Want more bandwidth to stream IPL games at a higher resolution? You may then opt for Reliance Jio's 299 pack which offers 3 GB of high-speed data every day along with the same benefits of the 197 pack.

This pack also features free access to Hotstar so you don't have to invest in a separate subscription to catch your team live.

Airtel: Airtel 249 Pack

Now Airtel does not offer a pack which offers a subscription to Hotstar by default, but if data is your primary concern then the 249 plan appears to be the best fit. Priced at Rs 249, the plan comes with 2 GB data per day and also comes with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and access to Airtel TV for 28 days.

Airtel: Airtel 448 Plan

If you're looking for a data plan which offers daily high-speed data benefits but has you covered throughout this IPL season then the 448 by Airtel may be just your fit.

Airtel's 448 plan comes with 1.5 GB of 4G data per day and also comes with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and access to Airtel TV for 82 days.

BSNL: Cricket 199 Pack

BSNL's special Cricket 199 plan features unlimited data and call benefits. Priced at Rs 199, this plan offers 1 GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calling, free 100 SMS per day and free Cricket SMS alerts for 28 days.

BSNL: Cricket 499 Pack

With identical benefits as the 199 plan, BSNL's Cricket 499 plan offers 90 days worth validity, which should have you covered throughout the IPL season.

Vodafone-Idea: 511 Pack

Now, Vodafone-Idea's plan may not be the most affordable of the mix but comes with 2 GB data per day priced at Rs 511. The plan also comes with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and access to live TV irrespective of which of two carriers you've opted for. With a validity of 84 days, a one tie recharge should have you covered for the entire IPL season.

