With the Indian Premier League (IPL) season upon us, telecom companies have started to offer data packs that will entice the cricket lovers among you. If you are a Jio subscriber and want to make the most out of the IPL season, Jio has you covered.

To celebrate the 11th edition of the IPL, Jio has announced a special 'Cricket Season Pack', which will be valid for 51 days. It will offer you 102 GB of 4G data which comes to around 2 GB per day limit. Jio has priced this pack for Rs 251. The offer will be valid from 7 April to 27 May, which is the duration of the IPL 2018.

This data pack will let Jio customers stream matches live on Jio TV. "This is the first of its kind cricket pack launched by a network that is made for video and can enable millions of people to watch what they love, where they wish," said the company statement.

In addition to this pack, Jio has also launched the 'Jio Cricket Play Along' mobile game which will be available in 11 Indian languages.

Jio has roped in comedian Sunil Grover to host a live show on the MyJio app. Grover will host the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live show, which will feature celebrity guests including Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra along with former cricketers Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag.

"The show premieres exclusively on MyJio app, available free to both Jio and non-Jio subscribers, on 7 April, 2018 ... with original LIVE episodes, releasing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday," the statement said.

With inputs from PTI

