Now that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has debuted and hit the markets, the next most anticipated device on calendars is the upcoming iPhones (which as per rumours will be launched in a trio). And if a recent report is to be believed, the 2018 iPhones will be 20 to 30 percent faster and will offer a much better battery life.

According to an analysis report by Macworld about what to expect from the upcoming Apple smartphones, this year’s iPhones will be based on A12 chipsets, manufactured by TSMC, which will be built on the 7nm process.

But what does that even mean?

Basically, the report suggests that in comparison with the 10nm process that the A11 Bionic was made with, the chip build on the 7nm process offers “1.6X logic density, ~20% speed improvement, and ~40% power reduction.”

“In other words, if Apple were to produce the exact same A11 Bionic chip with the 7nm process, it could be roughly 40 percent smaller, and use either 40 percent less power running at the same speed, or run at a 20 percent higher clock speed at the same power.”

However, at the same time, the report also puts light on the fact that the A11 chipset was a major architectural change for Apple, where for the first time allowed the two big cores and the four little cores to all work at the same time. “The A12 may have faster cores, and may even be more efficient about using them all at once, but it won’t have the advantage of suddenly being able to use more of them at the same time than ever before,” the report reads.

The report also notes that while the performance of the iPhone can be expected to shoot up by about 40 percent, however, the same is not indicative of the gaming performance of the device. The real performance gains are believed to range between 15 to 25 percent.

Further, the report also speculated that Apple switching to Intel modems could mean, that this time we may see a single variant of the iPhone, rather than the modem variants currently seen around the globe to accommodate different cellular technologies and bands.