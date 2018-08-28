Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 14:46 IST

iPhones 2018 to be about 30 percent faster, have better battery life: Report

The upcoming iPhones are believed to be powered by A12 processor, built on the 7nm process.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has debuted and hit the markets, the next most anticipated device on calendars is the upcoming iPhones (which as per rumours will be launched in a trio). And if a recent report is to be believed, the 2018 iPhones will be 20 to 30 percent faster and will offer a much better battery life.

According to an analysis report by Macworld about what to expect from the upcoming Apple smartphones, this year’s iPhones will be based on A12 chipsets, manufactured by TSMC, which will be built on the 7nm process.

But what does that even mean?

Basically, the report suggests that in comparison with the 10nm process that the A11 Bionic was made with, the chip build on the 7nm process offers “1.6X logic density, ~20% speed improvement, and ~40% power reduction.”

Representational image.

Representational image.

“In other words, if Apple were to produce the exact same A11 Bionic chip with the 7nm process, it could be roughly 40 percent smaller, and use either 40 percent less power running at the same speed, or run at a 20 percent higher clock speed at the same power.”

However, at the same time, the report also puts light on the fact that the A11 chipset was a major architectural change for Apple, where for the first time allowed the two big cores and the four little cores to all work at the same time. “The A12 may have faster cores, and may even be more efficient about using them all at once, but it won’t have the advantage of suddenly being able to use more of them at the same time than ever before,” the report reads.

The report also notes that while the performance of the iPhone can be expected to shoot up by about 40 percent, however, the same is not indicative of the gaming performance of the device. The real performance gains are believed to range between 15 to 25 percent.

Further, the report also speculated that Apple switching to Intel modems could mean, that this time we may see a single variant of the iPhone, rather than the modem variants currently seen around the globe to accommodate different cellular technologies and bands.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Apple

Apple abandons Taiwanese supppliers for China to cut iPhone production costs

Aug 22, 2018

Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone X: Camera shootout

Aug 21, 2018

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 with a counterfeit battery explodes in a moving car in China: Report

Aug 14, 2018

iPhone

2018 iPhone lineup could be announced on 12 September, pre-order two days after

Aug 21, 2018

Samsung

Samsung leads India's premium smartphone segment with 48% share in H1 2018

Aug 17, 2018

2018 iPhone

6.1-inch iPhone to be delayed, no Apple Pencil support for new iPhone says Kuo

Aug 28, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Colonising Moon

Colonising the moon: A story of dust, bricks and a printer to build a lunar village

Aug 28, 2018

Dolphin

Unfit for porpoise: Frisky dolphin Zafar forces beach ban in France's Landevennec

Aug 28, 2018

Antibiotic Resistance

Scientists explain strange behaviour of gut bacteria resistant to TB drugs

Aug 28, 2018