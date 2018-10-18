Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 18 October, 2018 12:51 IST

iPhone XR pre-orders to start from 19 October onwards, sale on 26 October

The iPhone XR will be available at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26.

Apple's iPhone XR will go on sale in India from Friday, starting from Rs 76,900.

iPhone XR. Image: Apple

The iPhone XR will be available at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26 in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB models in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and "(PRODUCT)RED" colours, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new iPhone XR with all-screen glass and aluminium design features 6.1-inch display touted as the most advanced LCD in a smartphone.

The device, launched along with luxury iPhone XS and XS Max, houses A12 Bionic chip with next-generation "Neural Engine", which unlocks new experiences for immersive augmented reality (AR), games and photography.

"It delivers all day battery life, lasting up to an hour and a half longer than iPhone 8 Plus," Apple said.

The iPhone XR with a 12 MP rear camera and 7 MP front sensor claims to have better lowlight performance.

It has "Portrait" mode with a single-lens camera with sophisticated "bokeh" and "Depth Control" features.

The "Depth Control" lets users adjust the depth of field both in real-time preview and post-capture.

The iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP 67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea, and soda.

