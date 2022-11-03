Thursday, November 03, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone users in India to get 5G support next week after Apple pushes iOS 16.2 update

Apple users in India who have the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 Series, and iPhone SE 3, will be able to use 5G internet from Airtel and Jio from next week onwards after Apple pushes an update in the form of iOS 16.2.


FP StaffNov 03, 2022 16:43:46 IST

Customers of Apple in India who have been waiting to enjoy 5G internet on their iPhones finally have a reason to enjoy. Apple has confirmed that the next update that they will be pushing out for iPhones, iOS 16.2 will bring 5G support to iPhone users in India using Airtel or Jio networks.

iPhone users in India to get 5G support next week after Apple pushes iOS 16.2 update

Apple has faced pressure from the Indian government to launch 5G support for iPhone users in the country. The company conceded a few weeks ago, saying that it would roll out 5G support with a software update in December. Apple has now confirmed that iOS 16.2 will include 5G support in India, and beta users will be able to try it out next week.

This updated timeline from Apple on 5G support in India also effectively confirms that iOS 16.2 will be available to everyone in December. This was previously reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says that iOS 16.2 is slated for a mid-December release.

Apple users on Airtel and Jio who participate in the Beta Software Program will be able to try out 5G after the update next week. The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.

India represents a growing market for Apple – the company touted strong growth in the country during its quarterly earnings report last week. One of Apple’s reseller partners in India also recently reported strong profit growth due to high demand for iPhone and MacBook orders.

iPhone users who are on Airtel and Jio’s networks can start using 5G internet once they update their devices. As of now, the iPhones that will support 5G include, the latest generation of iPhones that is the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, iPhone 13 series, and the iPhone 12 Series. People with iPhone SE 3 will also be able to use 5G. 

The reason why Apple is pushing the iOS 16.2 update in India earlier than other countries is because Apple had some seriously good sales after the iPhone 14 series was launched in the country and the fact that they were pulled up by the government for not enabling 5G compatibility on time

India’s biggest Apple and IT products distributor Redington Ltd on Thursday reported a 26% jump in September quarter profit on the back of buoyant domestic demand for phones, laptops and software. The iPhone reseller’s quarterly revenue rose to 190.51 billion rupees from 152.87 billion rupees a year ago, per the filing. Apple, its single largest vendor, accounted for 27 per cent of the revenue.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Unlock iPhone by using Passkey instead of password; check step-by-step process here

Nov 01, 2022
Unlock iPhone by using Passkey instead of password; check step-by-step process here
Explained: What is Clean Energy Charging that Apple has enabled on their latest iPhones

Apple

Explained: What is Clean Energy Charging that Apple has enabled on their latest iPhones

Oct 25, 2022
Reliance Jio formally launches 5G services, launch JioTrue5G powered WiFi services in Nathdwara

5G in India

Reliance Jio formally launches 5G services, launch JioTrue5G powered WiFi services in Nathdwara

Oct 24, 2022
The iPhone 14 Plus is such a huge flop, that Apple has decided to stop its production

Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus is such a huge flop, that Apple has decided to stop its production

Oct 20, 2022
Apple will release a foldable iPad worth $2,300-2,500, by 2024, before they launch a foldable iPhone

Apple

Apple will release a foldable iPad worth $2,300-2,500, by 2024, before they launch a foldable iPhone

Oct 20, 2022
Black marketers, and private sellers are minting money owing to shortage of iPhone 14 Pro series

Apple

Black marketers, and private sellers are minting money owing to shortage of iPhone 14 Pro series

Oct 26, 2022

science

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022
China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong Space Station

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Nov 01, 2022
China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Tiangong Space Station

China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Nov 01, 2022
A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022