iPhone-like tombstone built for a deceased woman who loved her phone: Report

It is reportedly believed to have been built by a Siberian company which sells 'death accessories.'

When it comes to being bizarre impersonations, there have been WhatsApp printed sarees, fake Facebook bags, or a PUBG salon, but what about an iPhone gravestone? To make it simpler, a gravestone which has been customized into an iPhone.

As per The Sun report, a 25-year old woman identified as Rais Shameev who had died in January 2016, left residents of Ufa, in Russia surprised when her burial ground was found under a huge 5-feet tall iPhone shaped headstone. And this is not it, the iPhone looked quite similar to an actual iPhone with the Apple logo at the rear, followed by a QR code at the burial step. If one looks closely, the phone looks similar to the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8.

The 'display' of the stone-made iPhone has her picture with her birth and death year mentioned.

Onlookers were reportedly surprised to find an American smartphone on a gravestone.

An iPhone-like gravestone. The Sun.

As bizarre as it may sound, it was constructed by her grieving father in her memory. The deceased was known to love travelling with friends out of Russia. Reportedly, she also loved her “smartphone”.

It is reportedly believed to have been built by a Siberian company which also sell “death accessories.” It’s designer Pavel Kalyuk had built a similar headstone to advertise his company, however, it soon gained popularity among people to create these customised tombstones.

We know how protective people are about their iPhone considering its rising prices, but to take it along with you to your deathbed is some kind of obsession.

