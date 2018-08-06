Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Associated Press 06 August, 2018 21:27 IST

iPhone chip supplier TSMC says virus outbreak may delay shipment and raise costs

TSMC said 80 percent of the fabrication tools affected by virus had been recovered.

A company that makes semiconductors for Apple iPhones says it is recovering from a virus outbreak but expects the incident to delay shipments and raise costs.

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. said 80 percent of the fabrication tools affected by Friday’s virus had been recovered by Sunday. TSMC expects full recovery on Monday.

TSMC. Reuters.

TSMC. Reuters.

The company didn’t detail the impact on Apple or other customers. Apple Inc. did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The semiconductor company blames the outbreak on a mistake during installation of software for a new tool, which was then connected to its computer network. It says confidential information was not compromised.

The company says the incident will cut third-quarter revenue by about 3 percent. But it’s confident it will get that back in the fourth quarter.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

also see

iPhone

iPhone manufacturer Wistron to expand Karnataka investment to Rs 3,000 crore

Jul 26, 2018

Apple

Apple and Chinese telcos are working to reduce spams on iMessage: Report

Aug 02, 2018

Apple iPhone 2018

Future Apple iPhones may not come bundled with headphone dongles anymore

Aug 04, 2018

iPhone X Plus

Apple 'iPhone X Plus' details accidentally leaked, will feature landscape mode

Aug 04, 2018

Apple

Apple has started manufacturing certain iPhone models in Bengaluru: Report

Jul 23, 2018

iPhone

Apple iOS 12 beta 5 code reveals 2018 iPhone lineup could have dual-SIM support

Jul 31, 2018

science

Marine biology

The rules of attraction: Scientists find elusive molecule that helps sperm find egg

Aug 06, 2018

Arctic heat

Extreme Arctic heat in Norway's far north drives reindeer into cool tunnels

Aug 06, 2018

Droughts

5-year drought raises questions over Israel's dependence on desalination technology

Aug 06, 2018

Research

Govt must support research by providing 'funds, freedom and flexibility': V Naidu

Aug 06, 2018