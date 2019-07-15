Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
iPhone 6s that belonged to an 11-year-old explodes, Apple investigating issue

Apple is currently investigating what caused the smartphone to catch fire and explode.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 16:21:06 IST

An 11-year-old in California, United States, was sitting in her sister's bedroom when suddenly her Apple iPhone 6 caught fire and exploded!

Kayla Ramos recently told local news channel 23ABC"I was sitting down, and I had my phone in my hand and then I saw sparks flying everywhere and I just threw it on a blanket. I was right here on the bed and the phone managed to burn through the blanket and make these holes".

A day after the iPhone 6s caught fire, the child's mother got in touch with Apple about the issue. She was asked to send pictures and ship the damaged unit to the retailer. "This could have been my child. My child could have been caught on fire and she could have been hurt more and I am glad she's ok," Kayla Ramos' mother told the news channel.

A screenshot of the burnt up iPhone 6s. Credit: YouTube/23ABC News

Notably, though, this is an isolated event and can not be seen as an issue with the iPhone series. On Apple support, the company has mentioned that usage of any unauthorised Apple product, like charging cables, or unauthorised repairs and external damage to a phone could all cause a phone to catch fire.

Ramos' mother reveals that Apple is currently investigating what caused the smartphone to catch fire and explode. Meanwhile, they have given her a new phone. “I will no longer sleep with it next to me. I know we charge it a lot maybe that caused it, maybe it overheated,” she said. Apple, however, says that there can be a few factors that could cause a phone to overheat.

