FP Trending

The introduction of Apple’s iPhone 14 series did not proceed as planned because sales of the non-Pro versions were unimpressive, and there were also an abnormally high amount of bugs on the devices. The iPhone 14 series’ early purchasers lamented about issues with camera vibrations and device activation.

Apple’s subsequent updates to iOS 16 fixed these issues. But iPhone 14 owners now appear to be affected by a fresh issue with cellular data and SIM card functioning. Apple has now acknowledged the problem and stated that it is looking into it. Apple confirmed the SIM-related error in some iPhone 14 devices, according to a memo obtained by MacRumours.

According to the memo, the “SIM Not Supported” error message appears on certain iPhone 14 models, followed by a phone freeze that can prevent the use of the device. This bug can be found in all iPhone 14 models including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that the problem is with the software, not hardware. Apple recommended customers keep the software on their iPhones up to date.

The solution for the issue is expected to be implemented prior to the release of iOS 16.1 at the end of October. The company is now beta-testing iOS 16.1 with developers and the general public.

According to Apple, users should wait for the pop-up message to close before trying any method. They should refrain from attempting to restore the iPhone. Additionally, the tech giant advised that in order to seek technical support to fix the issue, consumers can also visit an Apple Store or an authorised service provider.

Apple has just made the iOS 16.0.3 upgrade available for compatible iPhone devices. Some major bug fixes are included in the update, along with significant security enhancements for iPhones. It is 1GB in size and compatible with Apple iPhone 8 and later devices. You can go to Settings > General > Software Update to see if your iPhone has received the stated update.

The problem where the Mail app would crash after receiving a corrupt email has been resolved in the update. The most recent iOS upgrade is immensely helpful for both the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The rollout of the patch has already begun.