Wednesday, October 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 14 users receive 'Sim Card Not Supported' message; here’s what they can do

According to Apple, users should wait for the pop-up message to close before trying any method. They should refrain from attempting to restore the iPhone


FP TrendingOct 19, 2022 16:41:31 IST

The introduction of Apple’s iPhone 14 series did not proceed as planned because sales of the non-Pro versions were unimpressive, and there were also an abnormally high amount of bugs on the devices. The iPhone 14 series’ early purchasers lamented about issues with camera vibrations and device activation.

iPhone 14 users receive 'Sim Card Not Supported' message; here’s what they can do

Apple’s subsequent updates to iOS 16 fixed these issues. But iPhone 14 owners now appear to be affected by a fresh issue with cellular data and SIM card functioning. Apple has now acknowledged the problem and stated that it is looking into it. Apple confirmed the SIM-related error in some iPhone 14 devices, according to a memo obtained by MacRumours.
According to the memo, the “SIM Not Supported” error message appears on certain iPhone 14 models, followed by a phone freeze that can prevent the use of the device. This bug can be found in all iPhone 14 models including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that the problem is with the software, not hardware. Apple recommended customers keep the software on their iPhones up to date.

The solution for the issue is expected to be implemented prior to the release of iOS 16.1 at the end of October. The company is now beta-testing iOS 16.1 with developers and the general public.

According to Apple, users should wait for the pop-up message to close before trying any method. They should refrain from attempting to restore the iPhone. Additionally, the tech giant advised that in order to seek technical support to fix the issue, consumers can also visit an Apple Store or an authorised service provider.

Apple has just made the iOS 16.0.3 upgrade available for compatible iPhone devices. Some major bug fixes are included in the update, along with significant security enhancements for iPhones. It is 1GB in size and compatible with Apple iPhone 8 and later devices. You can go to Settings > General > Software Update to see if your iPhone has received the stated update.

The problem where the Mail app would crash after receiving a corrupt email has been resolved in the update. The most recent iOS upgrade is immensely helpful for both the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The rollout of the patch has already begun.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch crash detection trigger false emergency SOS calls on basic roller coasters

Oct 11, 2022
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch crash detection trigger false emergency SOS calls on basic roller coasters
Think the iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1.3 lakhs is too cheap? How about an iPhone 14 Pro that costs Rs 1.1 crore?

Apple

Think the iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1.3 lakhs is too cheap? How about an iPhone 14 Pro that costs Rs 1.1 crore?

Oct 17, 2022
Customer orders iPhone 13 on Flipkart sale, receives iPhone 14 instead; internet goes tizzy

Customer orders iPhone 13 on Flipkart sale, receives iPhone 14 instead; internet goes tizzy

Oct 08, 2022
Brazil fines Apple yet again for not selling iPhone with a charger and for flouting court-imposed ban

Apple

Brazil fines Apple yet again for not selling iPhone with a charger and for flouting court-imposed ban

Oct 14, 2022
Apple could bring USB-C to AirPods & iPhones by 2024, but won't keep them for long

Apple

Apple could bring USB-C to AirPods & iPhones by 2024, but won't keep them for long

Oct 10, 2022
Like Brazil, should India fine Apple for selling iPhones without chargers?

ConnectTheDots

Like Brazil, should India fine Apple for selling iPhones without chargers?

Oct 14, 2022

science

For the first time, a black hole was caught

Black holes

For the first time, a black hole was caught "burping out" remnants of a star it devoured

Oct 14, 2022
NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

NASA DART Mission

NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

Oct 12, 2022
A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Natural Organic Reduction

A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Oct 07, 2022
Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022