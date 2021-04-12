FP Trending

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will make its official entry in a few months and prior to that, a number of rumours and leaks are already making rounds on the internet. The latest one seemingly confirms the return of the Touch ID, that too, with a twist. As per a tweet by tipster McGuire Wood (via GizChina), the iPhone 13 will see the presence of Touch ID, which will be in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a physical one. This takes forward the previous rumours that suggest the same.

This also includes that the iPhone 13 has a chance to get a portless Pro Max as that passed to I’m told — ♦️ McGuire Wood ♦️ (@Jioriku) April 6, 2021

Another leak, which hints at the iOS 15 features, suggests that the next-gen Apple OS will include a multi-factor authentication API, which will allow developers to utilise Touch ID. This is expected to be introduced along with Face ID, which is currently the sole biometrics on an iPhone.

Face ID on the Mac is also being worked on now that they have this sorted out. Resources are being put more into the MacBook however I’m told that displays with Face ID cutouts behind the bezel exist for the iMac — ♦️ McGuire Wood ♦️ (@Jioriku) April 6, 2021

With this, the iPhone 13 will come with dual biometrics, something that Android phones have been providing for years. It is further suggested that the 2021 iPhones will include a fingerprint scanner on the glass screen, which is expected to disable the Touch ID if the display is replaced.

I don’t really need to say this but the new Touch ID display will be serialized. The Touch ID sensor will be nearly fused to the glass and will require the original display to work. The display serial and Toucb ID serial will be linked to the same chip. Another hit to user repair — ♦️ McGuire Wood ♦️ (@Jioriku) April 6, 2021

As for other features, the iPhone 13 isn’t expected to come with major design upgrades. It might retain the same rear camera module. But, the front part could be different due to the presence of a smaller notch.

The iPhone 13 series is most likely to get four models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max. All devices are expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, camera improvements with better zooming capabilities, improved night mode, and more.

The iPhone 13 phones are expected to launch in September, which seems to be on track despite the global chip shortage. However, there isn’t any official word on the same.