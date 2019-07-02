tech2 News Staff

Apple's 2019 iPhones may be a few months away from release but the leaks and renders about the device have been constantly flying about. Earlier leaks have given us a general idea on what to expect from the design front of the device. Now high-res CAD renders have surfaced for the 2019 iPhone family which shed even greater light on the devices.

As per the renders that were spotted on Slashleaks, the high-end iPhones, presumably being called iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, will be having the square camera bump on the top-right of the device. It will be housing a triple-camera setup, a first for iPhones, and also a flash. If one would hazard a guess the triple-camera setup should include a wide angle, ultra-wide and telephoto lens.

The next-gen iPhone XR or iPhone 11R is going to carry a dual-camera setup, also in a square housing. The phone may not have an ultra-wide lens which should make it a cheaper option than the premium iPhone models.

On the front, it looks like all the three phones look identical although there could be a chance of a dual-camera on the front looking at the sensors housed in the notch. Obviously, nothing is for certain but almost all the leaks are pointing towards the square camera housing on this year's iPhones which is also the biggest design change on the iPhone that we have seen in the past few months.

Earlier renders of the iPhone 11 show a triple camera setup at the back, which is in line with previous leaks as well. However, what's different is the placement of these cameras. The render shows a very Huawei Mate 20 Pro-like camera setup.

There is another tiny design change we can see in these renders. The mute switch is now a tiny round button.