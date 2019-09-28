Saturday, September 28, 2019Back to
iOS exploit discovered recently reportedly puts millions of iPhones at risk

The software researcher has said that iPhone 4S to iPhone X are all vulnerable to this new exploit.


tech2 News StaffSep 28, 2019 17:06:59 IST

There is some troubling news if you are an iPhone user as today an iOS security researcher has posted what he claims is a "permanent unpatchable bootrom exploit" that could be used to bypass boot security for millions of iPhones.

iPhone. Reuters

Developer axi0mx, who had earlier, as per a report by arstechnicadeveloped software to "jailbreak" older Apple iOS devices, has said that iPhone 4S to iPhone X are all vulnerable to this new exploit. "This is possibly the biggest news in the iOS jailbreak community in years. I am releasing my exploit for free for the benefit of iOS jailbreak and security research community," he said in a post on Twitter.

Axi0mx has said that he has not released the full jailbreak with Cydia but only just an exploit which can be used by researchers and developers to "dump SecureROM, decrypt key bags with AES engine, and demote the device to enable JTAG.

He said that the exploit can only be executed locally over USB and that the vulnerability was discovered via a patch issued to the beta of iOS 12 in the summer of 2018. He also said that it is possible that the exploit has been discovered by another researcher and is already in use.

