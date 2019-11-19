tech2 News Staff

Apple has started to rollout the latest iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 updates. The new versions of the operating system continue to fix bugs in the iOS 13 by bringing some important fixes for native apps like Mail, Photos, Files, and Notes. The update is being rolled out over-the-air and is compatible with iPhone 6s and older smartphones, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation.

iOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.3: What's new?

The iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 changelog are the same. Here's what it includes:

Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

As for security fixes, Apple release notes reveal that iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 have no published Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVE) entries.

iOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.3: How to install

If you don't automatically see the notification for the update, you can manually install the update. The process to do it is the same on both iPhone and iPad. Head to Settings > General > Software Update, download and install the update.

For a seamless software update, make sure your phone or tablet's battery level is above 80 percent and your device is connected to a strong Wi-Fi network.

