Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 09:27 IST

iOS 12.1 update to reportedly fix the iPhone XS and XR's beauty-gate issue

iOS 12.1 is not officially out as of now but it is in public beta which it could release soon.

As is the case nearly every year, the new iPhones present a whole range of issues. With the iOS 12 we had the Charging gate and Beauty gate issue which was quite prominent for the early iPhone XS and XS Max users.

'Beauty gate' was mostly concerned with a kind of face beautifying effect that the iPhone XS and XS Max's front-facing camera was producing, which smoothened out the facial details.

Apple iPhone XS Max comes with a nano SIM + eSIM configuration. Image: tech2/Nimish Sawant

Apple iPhone XS Max comes with a nano SIM + eSIM configuration. Image: tech2/Nimish Sawant

Now it looks like Apple is going to fix this problem via a software update. As per a report by The Verge, Apple's next update iOS 12.1 will be removing a bug in its smart HDR camera system that resulted in smoother-looking photos.

(Also Read: Apple iPhone XS Max review: Greatest iPhone ever, but Android flagships are way ahead)

The report states that the Smart HDR feature, which was introduced only this year in the all the three iPhone models, was choosing the wrong base frame for HDR processing when you took a selfie.

The smart HDR was actually choosing a frame which had a longer shutter speed instead of a frame with shorter shutter speeds which in turn did not preserve the details.  Couple with the fact that there is also no OIS on the front camera, the photos were being taken at the same shutter speed as the rear cameras which have OIS. The result was a blurry photo which showed loss of details which appeared to apply some kind of beautifying effect.

The Verge states that with iOS 12.1 the new iPhones will be able to "pick the sharpest base frame for the HDR merge when taking selfies." iOS 12.1 is not officially out as of now but it is in public beta which it could release soon.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

iPhone XR

iPhone XR pre-orders to start from 19 October onwards, sale on 26 October

Oct 18, 2018

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is the affordable iPhone XS experience users want: Phil Schiller

Oct 23, 2018

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Smartphone camera shootout

Oct 23, 2018

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR pre-order available at Airtel stores at Rs 14,999 down payment

Oct 19, 2018

iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max review: Greatest iPhone ever, but Android flagships are way ahead

Oct 17, 2018

iOS update

Apple rolls out iOS 12.0.1 update to fix iPhone XS and XS Max 'charge-gate' issue

Oct 09, 2018

science

Week 34 of pregnancy lowers the risk of breast cancer significantly, study shows

Oct 24, 2018

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018

NASA's Hubble back with working gyroscope, returns to science operations soon

Oct 23, 2018