As is the case nearly every year, the new iPhones present a whole range of issues. With the iOS 12 we had the Charging gate and Beauty gate issue which was quite prominent for the early iPhone XS and XS Max users.

'Beauty gate' was mostly concerned with a kind of face beautifying effect that the iPhone XS and XS Max's front-facing camera was producing, which smoothened out the facial details.

Now it looks like Apple is going to fix this problem via a software update. As per a report by The Verge, Apple's next update iOS 12.1 will be removing a bug in its smart HDR camera system that resulted in smoother-looking photos.

The report states that the Smart HDR feature, which was introduced only this year in the all the three iPhone models, was choosing the wrong base frame for HDR processing when you took a selfie.

The smart HDR was actually choosing a frame which had a longer shutter speed instead of a frame with shorter shutter speeds which in turn did not preserve the details. Couple with the fact that there is also no OIS on the front camera, the photos were being taken at the same shutter speed as the rear cameras which have OIS. The result was a blurry photo which showed loss of details which appeared to apply some kind of beautifying effect.

The Verge states that with iOS 12.1 the new iPhones will be able to "pick the sharpest base frame for the HDR merge when taking selfies." iOS 12.1 is not officially out as of now but it is in public beta which it could release soon.