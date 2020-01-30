Thursday, January 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Investors sound out Tesla ahead of earnings report

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc investors compiled a list of questions to the company ahead of the electric carmaker's quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, ranging from requests for updates on the company's insurance policy to complaints about questions asked by analysts. A note on the website said Tesla invites its investors to ask questions on the earnings call, scheduled for 3:30 pm Pacific Time (2330 GMT). https://app.saytechnologies.com/tesla "Management will respond to the top questions on the call," the note said


ReutersJan 30, 2020 04:15:30 IST

Investors sound out Tesla ahead of earnings report

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc investors compiled a list of questions to the company ahead of the electric carmaker's quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, ranging from requests for updates on the company's insurance policy to complaints about questions asked by analysts.

A note on the website said Tesla invites its investors to ask questions on the earnings call, scheduled for 3:30 pm Pacific Time (2330 GMT). https://app.saytechnologies.com/tesla

"Management will respond to the top questions on the call," the note said.

Following is a list of sample questions by investors:

- Can Tesla provide an update on its auto insurance policy and a timeline for when it will begin to use the data it collects from Tesla's fleet to lower insurance premiums?

Tesla in August launched an insurance service designed to give drivers in California, its biggest market, lower rates because of safety features on its electric vehicles. But the use of vehicle data would depend on individual U.S. state laws, a Tesla executive said in September.

- Will Tesla release a ride-hailing network app to allow Tesla owners to be drivers?

- Can Tesla provide an update on when its full self-driving feature will be available to users?

- Why doesn't Tesla take questions from individual investors, who have more personal investment in the company, as opposed to financial analysts?

- What is Tesla's projected annual vehicle delivery growth rate with new factories in China and eventually Germany ramping up?

- What factors will limit Tesla's production most this year?

- Will the production of Model Y, a crossover utility vehicle using many Model 3 parts, be more efficient and help ramp up production faster or increase the margins?

- Can Tesla provide a production timeline update on its Roadster and Tesla Semi vehicles?

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin

Jan 15, 2020
U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin
Boeing MAX return will bring aviation turbulence - IBA

Newstracker

Boeing MAX return will bring aviation turbulence - IBA

Jan 15, 2020
Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Newstracker

Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Jan 15, 2020
Trump administration moves closer to rolling back U.S. vehicle fuel economy increases

Newstracker

Trump administration moves closer to rolling back U.S. vehicle fuel economy increases

Jan 15, 2020
U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

Newstracker

U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

Jan 15, 2020
F-35 logistics system to be reinvented and renamed, official says

Newstracker

F-35 logistics system to be reinvented and renamed, official says

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019