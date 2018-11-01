Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 01 November, 2018 18:10 IST

Inventor of Web, Tim Berners-Lee says Facebook, Google may need to be broken up

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Facebook have a combined market capitalization of $3.7 trillion.

Silicon Valley technology giants such as Facebook and Google have grown so dominant they may need to be broken up, unless challengers or changes in taste reduce their clout, the inventor of the World Wide Web told Reuters.

The digital revolution has spawned a handful of US-based technology companies since the 1990s that now have a combined financial and cultural power greater than most sovereign states.

Tim Berners-Lee, a London-born computer scientist who invented the Web in 1989, said he was disappointed with the current state of the internet, following scandals over the abuse of personal data and the use of social media to spread hate.

“What naturally happens is you end up with one company dominating the field so through history there is no alternative to really coming in and breaking things up,” Berners-Lee, 63, said in an interview. “There is a danger of concentration.”

World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee. Reuters

World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee. Reuters

But he urged caution too, saying the speed of innovation in both technology and tastes could ultimately cut some of the biggest technology companies down to size.

“Before breaking them up, we should see whether they are not just disrupted by a small player beating them out of the market, but by the market shifting, by the interest going somewhere else,” Berners-Lee said.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Facebook have a combined market capitalization of $3.7 trillion, equal to Germany’s gross domestic product last year.

Love and Hate

Berners-Lee came up with the idea for what he initially called “Mesh” while working at Europe’s physics research center CERN, calling it the World Wide Web in 1990.

When asked who had the biggest intellectual influence on him, he said: “Mum and Dad.”

“They were building computers, so I grew up living in a world where everything was mathematics and the excitement of being able to program something was very fresh,” he said.

There was, he said, no ‘Eureka’ moment.

Instead, it was hard work, the experience of working in computer science and an attempt to overcome the frustrations of trying to share information with colleagues and students.

“Eureka moments are complete nonsense. I don’t even believe the one about Archimedes. He had been thinking about it for a long time,” he said.

Now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Oxford, Berners-Lee expressed dismay at the way consultancy Cambridge Analytica obtained the personal data of 87 million Facebook users from a researcher.

That scandal, he said, was a tipping point for many.

“I am disappointed with the current state of the Web,” he said. “We have lost the feeling of individual empowerment and to a certain extent also I think the optimism has cracked.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and pledged to do more to protect users’ data.

But social media, Berners-Lee said, was still being used to propagate hate.

“If you put a drop of love into Twitter it seems to decay but if you put in a drop of hatred you feel it actually propagates much more strongly. And you wonder: ‘Well is that because of the way that Twitter as a medium has been built?’”

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

Data protection bill

Data protection bill detrimental to economy, writes advocacy group to RS Prasad

Oct 22, 2018

Brexit

Facebook, Microsoft meet with UK government over impact of a no-deal Brexit

Oct 25, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Three Paytm employees held for stealing data, blackmailing founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Oct 23, 2018

Data hack

Cathay Pacific has confirmed that data on over 9 mn customers was stolen in hack

Oct 25, 2018

Alphabet

Alphabet shares plunge after missing analysts’ quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 26, 2018

science

Hydrogen Fuel

Breakthrough in making hydrogen fuel from water offers hope of mass production

Nov 01, 2018

Data Storage

Why store data in flash drives when you could store it as a fine powder?

Nov 01, 2018

Environment

Bitcoin mining is a significant contributor global warming, warn scientists

Nov 01, 2018

Forests and Wilderness

World's last reserves of vanishing wilderness confined to five countries: Study

Nov 01, 2018