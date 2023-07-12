Internet Gaming Disorder: 15-YO Alwar boy addicted to gaming develops serious psychological issues

A 15-year-old adolescent boy hailing from Alwar, Rajasthan, had to be relocated to a care facility in order to receive counselling and treatment as a result of his dependence on online games.

The young boy exhibited instances of screaming “fire-fire” during his sleep, along with persistent hand tremors. Additionally, his excessive gaming addiction has adversely affected his eating patterns.

The boy’s excessive gaming habits raised serious concerns within his family. Initially, they attempted to limit his gaming activities for two months. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful, as the young boy persisted in playing PUBG-like games on his mobile whenever he had the chance.

A team of psychiatrists and doctors is currently attending to the boy’s needs, providing him with the necessary medical care. Under their supervision, he has shown signs of improvement.

The boy’s mother works as a domestic helper, while his father earns a living as a rickshaw-puller.

When his condition worsened, the family sought medical assistance at a hospital in Jaipur in an effort to address the issue and provide him with appropriate treatment.

At present, he is residing in a hostel in Alwar, where counsellors closely monitor him and track his progress.

Experts suggest that counselling can be highly effective in preventing Internet Gaming Disorders by addressing psychological risk factors associated with it, such as low self-control, anxiety, impulsivity, and more. Through counselling, individuals can gain support and guidance to better manage their gaming habits and develop healthier coping mechanisms. By working with a counsellor, individuals can explore the underlying causes of their excessive gaming, learn strategies to enhance self-control and address any co-occurring mental health issues.

Additionally, counselling can provide a space for individuals to discuss their concerns, improve their emotional well-being, and develop a balanced approach to gaming and other aspects of their lives. Overall, counselling plays a crucial role in mitigating the negative effects of Internet Gaming Disorders and promoting healthier behaviours and psychological well-being.