FP Trending

The world will celebrate International Day of Yoga tomorrow on 21 June (also the day of summer solstice) but celebrations usually marked with mass yoga practices, are likely to be somewhat dampened due to the ongoing global pandemic. Even in nations that are officially not under lockdown, authorities have insisted on following social distancing norms and avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings.

In such a scenario, group practice of the ancient Indian form of exercise is unlikely and inadvisable. But the practice of yoga indeed is still beneficial, especially in these times with increased stress and decreased physical activity.

Yoga helps you look younger and boosts your immunity as well. Practising the form helps reduce stress and gives on a healthier lifestyle.

The ancient practice which has its roots in India, has been found to lower blood pressure and pulse rate of participants over the age of 40 who practised yoga for five years, according to a study, conducted by the Government Medical College, Nagpur, and published in Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology.

Studies have also shown that yoga can decrease the secretion of cortisol, which is the primary stress hormone. A study, published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practices found that participation in a two-month yoga class can lead to significant reduction in anxiety in women who suffer from anxiety disorders.

In such a scenario, when Yoga classes are especially needed but are out of bounds, it can be a good idea to utilise the numerous yoga apps out their in the market. Here is a selection of such apps that can will guide us to perform various asanas the right way.

Daily Yoga

Available on both Android and iOS for free with in-app purchase option available, Daily Yoga is perfect for beginners. It provides various guided classes to help learn the basics of the art before diving into more advanced classes. The app offers over 500 asanas, over 70 yoga programmes and more than 500 yoga, Pilates and meditation sessions. It also allows users to create a private yoga plan for a cycle of seven days.

The app has a 4.7 star rating on Android and a 4.8 star rating on the App Store.

Pocket Yoga

The app offers detailed voice and visual instructions to help users through each pose. It has over 200 illustrated images to highlight correct posture and alignment. It also contains a dictionary that speaks about the benefits and techniques of various postures.

The app, which can be purchased for Rs 250 on Android and $2.99 on the App Store offers between 27 different sessions of varying duration and difficulty.

The app is rated 4.3 on Android and 4.8 on iOS.

5 Minute Yoga

Available for free with in-app purchases, the app is ideal for those looking for quick and regular yoga sessions. The app provides clear images for every pose along with detailed instructions to ensure that all the poses are performed correctly.

The app has a timer function that ensures all poses are performed for the current duration and do not take longer than 5 minutes.

The app has a 4.7 rating on iOS devices and 4.5 rating on PlayStore.

While the app is free to use, it offers an optional premium level for monthly or annual subscription for iOS users.

Office Yoga

Promoting fitness at work, the yoga app is for people who have sedentary lifestyle spending hours sitting on a chair at the workstation. The app which supports English, French, Dutch, Spanish, Italian and a host of other languages offers 16 yoga exercises. Users get 30 seconds per exercise, and 10 seconds rest between exercises.

Some of the key features include daily workout, stretching exercises, back and lower body exercise, standing yoga etc.

The app is rated 4.2 on Android and 3.3 on iOS.

Down Dog

With over 60,000 different configurations, Down Dog allows users to explore a brand new yoga practice every time they hit the mat. Beginner friendly, it starts a user’s journey in the world of yoga with Vinyasa, Hatha, and Restorative.

Users can choose from 6 different yoga teachers to be guided in the poses.

The app has a 4.8 star rating on Android and 4.9 stars on iOS.