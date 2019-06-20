tech2 News Staff

Yoga has been in practice since ages and although its origins are debatable, it’s suggested that it could have started back during the pre-Vedic era in the Indus Valley Civilisation. Collectively, it’s a combination of physical, mental and spiritual practices which falls under one of the six orthodox schools of Hindu philosophical traditions.

Considering how it has gained worldwide popularity among different cultures and regions, the United Nations took notice and declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. The intention of this day is to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.

The best way to celebrate this day is to actually do yoga and motivate others to do the same. What could be an easier way than sending them loads of WhatsApp stickers for Yoga Day? You can find a couple sticker packs on the Android Play Store and here’s how to do it.

Open the Play Store and search for ‘WAStickerApps yoga’. Here, ‘WAStickerApps’ is a keyword that has to be used whenever you’re searching for WhatsApp stickers on the Play Store. After you hit the search button, a list of several sticker apps will be populated in the results. There are only three on the Play Store including Stickers Yoga, Latest Yoga Stickers for WhatsApp and Yoga Sticker for WhatsApp (paid).

After installing them, head over to WhatsApp and open a chat window. Tap on the emoji button on the bottom left and then the sticker button on the bottom. You’ll see a ‘+’ button on the top right which will take you to the Stickers menu. Here, all your stickers will be populated and your installed stickers will appear under ‘My Stickers’.

While chatting, you can directly head over to the sticker menu as mentioned above and you’ll find your installed stickers for use.

When you’re done sending all those stickers, hit the floor and get some Yoga done!